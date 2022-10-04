Skyline dropped out of the top spot in this week’s 4A state media poll following a loss to 5A Rigby. Unbeaten Bishop Kelly took over as No. 1 in the 4A rankings.
Skyline dropped out of the top spot in this week’s 4A state media poll following a loss to 5A Rigby. Unbeaten Bishop Kelly took over as No. 1 in the 4A rankings.
Rigby remained at No. 3 in the 5A rankings.
Blackfoot also dropped a spot in the 4A poll, landing at No. 5 following a loss to 5A Highland.
Sugar-Salem in 3A and North Fremont in 2A remained atop their respective polls.
Teton and South Fremont, which meet up Friday, remained No. 4 and No. 5 in 3A.
State Media Poll Week 7
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (12) 6-0 60 1
2. Meridian 6-0 45 2
3. Rigby 5-1 38 3
4. Mountain View 4-2 21 4
5. Lewiston 5-1 8 —
Others receiving votes: Eagle 7, Highland 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bishop Kelly (9) 6-0 55 2
2. Skyline (3) 4-2 47 1
3. Minico 6-1 39 3
4. Lakeland 6-1 21 5
5. Blackfoot 3-3 7 4
Others receiving votes: Sandpoint 5, Emmett 5, Burley 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (9) 6-0 57 1
2. Homedale (3) 5-1 48 2
3. Weiser 6-0 39 3
4. Teton 6-0 24 4
5. South Fremont 5-1 6 5
Others receiving votes: Buhl 3, Bonners Ferry 2, Kimberly 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (12) 5-0 60 1
2. West Side 4-1 42 2
3. Bear Lake 4-1 40 3
t-4. Kellogg 4-2 13 4
t-4. Aberdeen 4-1 13 5
Others receiving votes: Melba 8, Firth 4.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (12) 5-1 60 1
2. Raft River 4-1 48 2
3. Kamiah 5-1 22 —
4. Butte County 3-1 18 t-5
5. Murtaugh 4-1 15 4
Others receiving votes: Grace 7, Carey 5, Notus 3, Prairie 1, Potlatch 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kendrick (12) 5-0 60 1
2. Castleford 5-0 47 2
3. Dietrich 5-0 35 3
4. Camas County 4-1 21 4
5. Council 4-2 12 5
Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 4, Mullan 1.
Voters: Greg Woods, Idaho State Journal; Joey DuBois, KPVI; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Eric Moon, KIFI; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Gianna Cefalu, KLEW; Jack Schemmel, KMVT; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Allan Steele, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.
