REXBURG – Anyone who has talked to Skyline head coach Scott Berger in the last three seasons knows he preaches one thing to his team game after game, “Find a way to win."
The Grizzlies took that phrase to heart in their hard fought 27-20 victory of Layton, Utah in the Rocky Mountain Rumble Friday at Madison High School.
“We always say find a way to win and those kids did that today,” Berger said as an approaching thunderstorm began to spit rain down on the field. “This was their (Layton’s) third game and this was out first. So considering that I was proud of the effort today.”
Missing a handful of starters from last season state winning team and breaking in a new quarterback in junior CarMyne Garcia the Grizzlies looked like the Grizzlies of last season building a 15-0 lead after one quarter.
Skyline held the ball for 10:30 of the opening quarter getting a one-yard touchdown run from Amani Morel. Garcia capped off the quarter scoring with a 16-yard touchdown run of his own.
The Grizzlies ground game was unstoppable most of the game as they racked up 384 rushing yards led by 216 on 22 carries from Morel, who also added a pair pf touchdowns.
“We ran the ball well most of the game,” Berger said. “The offensive line was tough and moved the line of scrimmage. And that was a big key for us.”
Layton got on the scoreboard early in the first quarter when Madden Sargent found Ryan Wensel with a 12-yard touchdown pass.
Skyline capped off the first half scoring when Garcia found Hamilton Woodruff with an 18-yard touchdown pass with 11 seconds left in the half.
Skyline led 21-7 at the half.
But as good as the offense looked in the first half, first game mistakes cost the Grizzlies three touchdowns, including a 99-yard kickoff return, that were called back due to penalties.
“You know those first game mistakes got us a little today,” Berger said. “We will go back and look at the film and improve and get ready to improve next week.”
Layton added a 24-yard field goal after a Skyline fumble deep in their own territory to pull within 21-10.
But Morel added a six-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 27-10.
Layton added a 25-yard touchdown pass from Sargent to Porter Cannon and a 37-yard field goal with 3:16 left in the game and a thunderstorm rapidly approaching.
Garcia finished the game with 95 yards rushing on 18 carries and a touchdown, and threw from 90 yards on 11-of-22 passing with a touchdown and an interception.
Layton was led by Cannon who had 74 yards rushing on 18 carries. Sargent finished the game 11-of-26 for 160 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Skyline (1-0) plays at Highland next week.
SKYLINE 27, LAYTON 20
Layton 0 7 3 10 -- 20
Skyline 15 6 6 0 -- 27
Scoring summary
First quarter
Sky – Amani Morel 1 run (Alex Dennert kick)
Sky – CarMyne Garcia 16 run (Morel pass to Taylor DeMott)
Second quarter
Lay – Ryan Wensel 12 pass from Madden Sargent (Tayler Egbert kick)
Sky – Hamilton Woodruff 18 pass from Garcia (kick failed)
Third quarter
Lay – Ebgert 26-yard field goal
Sky – Morel 6 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
Lay – Porter Cannon 25 pass from Sargent (Egbert kick)
Lay – Egbert 37-yard field goal
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Layton: Porter Cannon 18-74, Madden Sargent 2-(-12), Easton Mcmillan 1-0. Skyline: Amani Morel 22-216-2, CarMyne Garcia 18-95-1, Zyan Crockett 7-69, Hamilton Woodruff 2-4.
PASSING – Layton: Madden Sargent 11-26-160-2-1. Skyline: CarMyne Garcia 11-22-90-1-1.
RECEIVING – Layton: Easton Mcmillan 4-40, Ryan Wensel 2-40-1, Dylan Bingham 2-26, Porter Cannon 3-54-1. Skyline: Amani Morel 2-14, Alex Dennert 1-8, Zyan Crockett 2-15, Landon Taft 2-13, Cobie Klein 1-4, Hamilton Woodruff 1-18-1, Taylor DeMott 2-18.
