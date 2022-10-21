In a district where nothing has been easy to call all season, Friday night’s 4A District 6 regular season finale between Skyline and Shelley had more than just a district championship on the line.
For the host Grizzlies a playoff spot was secured regardless of the evening’s outcome. But for the Russets a victory would not only clinch the district title but guarantee them a spot in the 4A playoffs that begin next week.
But as has been the case for the last few seasons, the Grizzlies found another way to win a big game.
Two late fourth quarter defensive stands, including an interception to stall a Shelley drive and just enough offense was the difference in the game as the Grizzlies defeated the Russets 21-14 on a blustery night at Ravsten Stadium.
“That was a physical football game just like we knew it would be,” Skyline coach Scott Berger said. “That is a good Shelley football team, they are a tough offense to stop and their defense flies around. But our kids stepped up and made some big plays late. And that was the difference.”
After a 19-yard touchdown run by Abrahn Silvero late in the third quarter extended the Grizzlies' lead to 21-7, the Russets needed to answer to get the game close.
Shelley got that answer, chewing up over five minutes of clock with a one-yard touchdown run from Ryker Clinger just seconds into the fourth quarter pulled Shelley within 21-14.
Defense on both sides dominated the remaining 11-plus minutes of the final quarter.
Skyline’s Jorge Cortez intercepted a Nate Nelson pass at the Russets' 20-yardline with just under seven minutes remaining.
The ensuing Skyline possession resulted in no points however as the Russets defense forced a bad snap and a holding penalty on the drive.
“I was super proud of my kids,” Shelley head coach Josh Wells said. “We know how good of a team Skyline is. We played them tough. Bishop Kelly may be ranked No. 1 in the state. But that Skyline team is No. 1.”
The Russets got the ball back with 4:32 left in the game and had 70 yards to get the tying score.
Skyline’s defense was not going to allow that to happen.
“Our defense made plays when we needed them to,” Berger said. “That’s how you get wins in the playoffs. With tough defense.”
With the wind playing havoc with passes, the run game was key for both teams.
Silverio who opened the scoring in the first quarter with a one-yard run finished the night with 21 carries for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Lachlan Haacke finished the night 10-of-15 for 92 yards and a 25 yard touchdown pass to Caden Taggert.
Shelley was led by Caden Johnson who had 20 carries for 120 yards. Clinger had 33 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown and another 40 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Skyline (6-3, 4-1 4A District 6) is the district champion and top seed. Shelley (4-5,3-2) finished tied for second with Blackfoot and Hillcrest and will have to wait until the playoff brackets are released to see if they qualified for the state playoffs based on tie-breakers and Maxpreps ratings.
SKYLINE 21, SHELLEY 14
Shelley 0 7 0 7 --- 14
Skyline 7 7 7 0 --- 21
Scoring summary
First quarter
Sky – Abrahn Silverio 1 run (Jacob Demott kick)
Second quarter
SH – Ryker Clinger 30 pass from Nate Nelson (Luke Pascoe kick)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.