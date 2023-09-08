Making your first varsity start at quarterback isn’t easy for a player at any grade level.
Making your first varsity start in a budding rivalry game, that only makes it tougher.
But for Skyline senior Alex Dennert Friday’s night’s second Berger Bowl didn’t seem to phase him.
Dennert threw two touchdown passes in the first 3:24 of the first quarter and four in the game as Skyline defeated Thunder Ridge 34-20 at Ravsten Stadium.
“I give a lot of credit to Alex Dennert tonight,” Skyline coach Scott Berger said. “He stepped in tonight and made plays and did we asked him to do. That young man started fast and helped get us going, and tonight in a rivalry game it was big for us.”
On Skyline’s first offensive play of the game just 20 seconds into the first quarter Dennert found Amani Morel with a 59-yard touchdown pass. Less than two minutes later he found Taylor DeMott with a 30-yard touchdown pass. And before the fans were settled in their seats Skyline led 14-0.
“That was a heck of an effort by their quarterback tonight,” Thunder Ridge head coach Michael Berger said. “He took it to us in the first quarter. We were down 21-0 and our kids could have folded up their tents and just rode out the game, but they didn’t and I’m super proud of their efforts tonight.”
Dennert capped the quarter with a 78-yard touchdown pass to Zyan Crockett as the first half clock expired for the 21-0 lead.
But the Titans didn’t just roll over.
Kody Robinson took the kick-off 72 yards down to the Grizzlies 17.
Three plays later Ezra Moss found Hudson Harker with a 15-yard touchdown pass to make the score 21-6.
Skyline added a final first half touchdown with 1:02 left in the half on a Morel 18-yard to extend the lead to 28-6.
But the Titans answered at the end of the first half with a Moss to Tanner Scoresby 20-yard touchdown pass to head into the locker room trailing 28-16.
“We still made so many mistakes tonight night,” Michael said of the Titans. “We are so inexperienced and against a good football team like that you can’t make mistakes. We did, but we didn’t give up.”
A Moss to D.J. Brokaw pass 15-yard touchdown pass pulled the Titans to within 28-20 with 8:40 left in the third quarter.
But a second Dennert to Crockett touchdown, this one from 14 yards closed out the scoring.
“You have heard me for years say you don’t have to be the best team all the time, but you need to be the best team when you step on that field on Friday night’s,” Scott said. “We have a target on our backs every time we take the field and we know as a team we are going to get everyone’s best effort every Friday.”
With the victory Scott moves to 2-0 versus his son Michael. And while both coaches praise the communities response to the budding rivalry, each took the emphasis off themselves and placed it on their teams.
“I love coaching against my dad and he wants to beat me just as much as I want to beat him,” Michael said. “But at the end of the day it isn’t about me versus him, it’s about these kids going out and giving it their best.”
Dennert finished the game 10-of-15 passing for 226 yards four touchdowns and an interception for Skyline. Morel carried the ball 24 times for 120 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Crockett had three catches for 104 and two touchdowns.
Moss led Thunder Ridge going 13-of-27 passing for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Kody Robinson has five catches for 91 yards.
Thunder Ridge (0-3) opens 5A District 5-6 play next week at Madison. While Skyline (2-1) open 4A District 6 play next week at Hillcrest.
SKYLINE 34, THUNDER RIDGE 20
Thunder Ridge 0 13 7 0 -- 20
Skyline 21 7 6 0 -- 34
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
S – Amani Morel 59 pass from Alex Dennert (pass failed)
S – Taylor DeMott 30 pass from Dennert (DeMott pass from Dennert)
S – Zyan Crockett 78 pass from Dennert (Dennert kick)
Second quarter
TR – Hudson Harker 15 pass from Ezra Moss (kick failed)
S – Morel 18 run (Dennert kick)
TR – Tanner Scoresby 20 pass from Moss (Nathan Olsen kick)
Third quarter
TR – D.J. Brokaw 15 pass from Moss (Olsen kick)
S – Zyan Crockett 14 pass from Dennert (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Thunder Ridge: Kody Robinson 3-7, Hunter Hennefer 8-33, Hudson Harker 6-26, Ezra Moss 4-0. Skyline: Alex Dennert 10-4, Zyan Crockett 9-47, Amani Morel 24-120-1, Cobie Klein 1-5.
PASSING – Thunder Ridge: Ezra Moss 13-27-191-3-0. Skyline: Alex Dennert 10-15-226-4-1.
RECEIVING – Thunder Ridge: Hudson Harker 2-27-1, Kody Robinson 5-91, Radley Nebeker 1-15, Tanner Scoresby 4-43-1, D.J. Brokaw 1-15-1. Skyline: Amani Morel 2-65-1, Taylor DeMott 3-40-1, Hamilton Woodruff 2-17, Zyan Crockett 3-104-2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.