POCATELLO -- As the celebration continued near midfield at Holt Arena, Skyline's Kenyon Sadiq took time to soak up the moment.
The state's top recruit already had his future plans wrapped up after committing to the University of Oregon prior to the season, but for now, the night belonged to Skyline.
"Skyline has done so much for me I wanted to give back something," said Sadiq, who helped lead the Grizzlies to their third consecutive 4A state championship Friday with a 50-35 win over No. 1 and previously unbeaten Bishop Kelly.
It's the ninth state title for Skyline and fifth in the past seven years.
"Dynasty," Sadiq said. "What these coaches have built here, everyday we know there's a target on our back and we're going to come out here regardless of the score and go until the whistle blows ... I love these guys."
Sadiq put on a show, making a one-handed touchdown catch on the first series of the game.
He finished with 136 yards on seven receptions and also passed for a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter that put the Grizzlies up 44-35.
But Sadiq's biggest play of the game came earlier when he punted and pinned Bishop Kelly on its one-yard line. The Knights tried to run out of the shadow of their goalposts, but fumbled and it was recovered by Sadiq.
Abrahn Silverio converted the turnover into a score that broke a 29-29 tie.
The Grizzlies (10-3) never trailed again.
The contrast in the teams' offensive styles was a key storyline entering the game. Bishop Kelly's ground game, known for methodical drives and wearing down opposing defenses, hadn't really been tested, while Skyline's offensive balance has proven hard to contain.
After a grind-it-out first half that ended at 14-14, that storyline was blown up after Bishop Kelly's Cole Miller returned the opening kick 92 yards to put the Knights in the lead.
Lachlan Haacke hit Sadiq for a 46-yard score on Skyline's next possession and an offensive outburst was unleashed.
The teams combined for 43 points in the third quarter. Skyline blocked a PAT with 2:14 left in the quarter and entered the fourth quarter with a 36-35 lead.
"It was wild, the wildest quarter in my life," said Silverio, who scored twice in the third quarter and finished the game with five touchdowns.
Bishop Kelly (12-1) which had given up just 9.0 points per game, couldn't slow the Skyline offense, but its own offense kept pace as both teams seemingly raced up and down the field.
"We talked about how important it was that we had to keep on scoring," Skyline coach Scott Berger said, noting the game plan was to get all the team's offensive weapons involved, especially Sadiq.
"Kenyon Sadiq is a once-in-a lifetime kid," Berger said.
"Big impact plays when you really need them, that is Kenyon," added Silverio.
Skyline (10-3) finished the season on a five-game win streak after losing to Bonneville.
The loss to the Bees may have been a wake-up call for the Grizzlies.
"Whenever you get your teeth kicked in it's always the turning point," Silverio said. "You wake up the next day, you get out of bed ... (Coach Berger) always says 'Everything we want is still in front of us.'"
For an emotional Berger, the celebration after a championship season never gets old.
"Every year is different," he said. "Every year is a new experience. Every year you have to start all over again."
SKYLINE 50, BISHOP KELLY 35
Skyline 7 7 22 14 -- 50
Bishop Kelly 7 7 21 0 --35
Scoring summary
First quarter
S - Kenyon Sadiq 6 pass from Lachlan Haacke (Jacob Demott kick), 8:50
BK - Ryder Bordner 4 run (Joshua Horn kick), 2:14
Second quarter
S - Abrahn Silverio 24 run (Demott kick), 11:55
BK - Zachary Jacobs 7 run (Horn kick), 3:49
Third quarter
BK - Cole Miller 92 kick return (Hadley Smith run) 11:46
S - Sadiq 46 pass from Haacke (Silverio pass from Haacke), 11:34
S - Silverio 1 run (Demott kick), 10:24
BK - Jacobs 20 run (Smith kick), 9:14
S - Silverio 5 run (Demott kick), 5:59
BK - Peter Minnaert 4 run (kick blocked)
Fourth quarter
S - Silverio 51 run (Amani Morel from Sadiq), 10:58
S - Silverio 12 run (Demott kick)
Individual stats
RUSHING - Skyline: Silverio 17-123, Caden Taggart 8-43, Haacke 6-18, Sadiq 3-18. Bishop Kelly: Minnaert 24-175, Jacobs 7-42, Smith 3-10, Bordner 2-7, Cole Miller 2-6.
PASSING- Skyline: Haacke 13-16-0-269. Bishop Kelly: Hadley Smith 8-14-0-101.
RECEIVING-Skyline: Sadiq 7-136, Taggart 1-45, Silverio 3-44, Isaac Harrison 1-36, Zyan Crockett 1-8. Bishop Kelly: Logan Fettic 4-58, Jack Dennis 2-29, Minnaert 1-8, Noah Bornes 1-6.
