POCATELLO -- On paper, Friday's 4A state championship featured a matchup between the powerful and diverse Skyline offense and the stone cold defense of Bishop Kelly.
But it also had a perhaps more interesting storyline.
POCATELLO -- On paper, Friday's 4A state championship featured a matchup between the powerful and diverse Skyline offense and the stone cold defense of Bishop Kelly.
But it also had a perhaps more interesting storyline.
Bishop Kelly's ground game, known for methodical drives and wearing down opposing defenses, hadn't really been tested. While Skyline's offensive balance is hard to contain, the Grizzlies feature one big-time weapon in Oregon commit Kenyon Sadiq.
After a grind-it-out first half, it was Sadiq and the Skyline offense that proved the difference in the second half on the way to a 50-35 Grizzlies victory.
It was the third consecutive 4A state title for Skyline, and arguably one of the most impressive championship game performances after rolling over the Knights in the second half.
Bishop Kelly (12-1) which had given up just 9.0 points per game this season, couldn't slow the Skyline offense in the third quarter, but its own offense kept pace as both teams seemingly raced up and down the field in the third quarter, turning what had been a 14-14 game at the half into a 36-35 Skyline lead after the third.
Sadiq put on a show, making a one-handed touchdown catch on the first series of the game. He finished with 130 yards on six receptions and also passed for a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter that put the Grizzlies up 44-35.
But Sadiq's biggest play of the game came earlier when he punted and pinned Bishop Kelly on its one-yard line. The Knights tried to run out of the shadow of their goalposts, but fumbled and it was recovered by Sadiq.
Abrahn Silverio converted the turnover into a score that broke a 29-29 tie.
The Grizzlies (10-3) never trailed again.
Silverio finished with 123 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also had three catches for 44 yards. Lachlan Haacke passed for 269 yards and two scores.
Bishop Kelly totaled 240 rushing yards, led by Peter Minnaert's 175 yards.
The Knights, who have not won a title since 2015, do have a history with Skyline.
The Grizzlies defeated Bishop Kelly in the 2016 and 2017 state postseasons, including winning the title in 2016. That win ended Bishop Kelly's championship run at three straight.
Skyline has now won nine state titles and five in the past seven years.
Note: Story will be updated.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.