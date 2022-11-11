POCATELLO – Each of the past two seasons the Skyline Grizzles got hot in the playoffs on their way to back-to-back 4A state titles.
Friday night in Holt Arena the Grizzlies looked to keep the streak of hot play going against Sandpoint in yet another 4A state semifinal.
The two-time defending state champions relied on the arm of quarterback Lachlan Haacke who threw for 307 yards and six touchdowns and the hands of wide receiver Kenyon Sadiq who hauled in five of those touchdowns on the way to a 42-28 win over the Bulldogs to their ticket to next week’s state title game.
“You know I always say you don’t have to be the best team, you have to be the best team that day,” Grizzlies head coach Scott Berger said. “We seem to get hot at the right time. Tonight wasn’t the prettiest all the time, but I’m proud of our kids.”
It didn’t take long for the Grizzlies to establish their game plan for the night as just 2:21 into the opening quarter Haacke found a streaking Sadiq with a 36-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead.
Sandpoint tried to control the game on the ground eating most of the next five minutes, the drive stalled on a fake field goal attempt at the Bulldogs 25.
Two plays and 13 seconds later Haacke found Sadiq on a short screen pass and the University of Oregon commit did the rest racing 75 yards for the score and 14-0 Skyline lead after one quarter.
“Kenyon is a very talented athlete,” Berger said. “He is a big part in what we do and tonight he did what good players do and that is make big plays.
Sandpoint answered to start the second quarter on a Max Franks 13-yard run.
But Sadiq and Haacke would connect two more times in the opening half, one from 72 yards another from 25 yards that was set up by a fumbled punt return.
Skyline led 28-14 at halftime.
The two teams traded third quarter scores with Skyline’s being the one that broke the Bulldogs spirts.
On a fourth-and-25 Haacke found freshman Amani Morel in the back left corner of the end zone for a touchdown to make the score 35-21 Skyline heading into the final period.
A couple more traded scores and a pair of Grizzles interceptions sealed the victory.
Haacke finished the night 11-of-13 for 307 yards and six touchdowns. Sadiq had six catches for 246 yards and five touchdowns.
Franks led Sandpoint (6-4) with 122 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns.
The victory for the Grizzlies (9-3) not only puts them in a third consecutive state title game but was also the 100th-career victory for Berger as head coach.
Skyline will take on Bishop Kelly in the championship next week in Holt Arena. Date and time is to be determined.
SKYLINE 42, SADNPOINT 28
Sandpoint 0 14 7 7 -- 28
Skyline 14 14 7 7 -- 42
Scoring summary
First quarter
Sky – Kenyon Sadiq 36 pass from Lachlan Haacke (Jacob Demott kick)
Sky – Sadiq 75 pass from Haacke (Demott kick)
Second quarter
S – Max Frank 13 run (Luke Pertek kick)
Sky – Sadiq 72 pass from Haacke (Demott kick)
S – Frank 24 pass from Parker Petit (Pertek kick)
Sky – Sadiq 25 pass from Haacke (Demott kick)
Third quarter
S – Joseph Hughes 11 run (Pertek kick)
Sky – Amani Morel 25 pass from Haacke (Demoot kick)
Fourth quarter
S -- Frank 3 run (Petrek kick)
Sky – Sadiq 12 pass from Haacke (Demott kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Sandpoint: Max Frank 12-122-2, Parker Petit 12-64, Hunter Garcia 3-19, Arie Vandenberg 1-(-6), Kody Brewster 3-15, Joseph Hughes 4-26-1, Weston Benefield 5-28, Owen Wimmer 1-3. Skyline: Lachlan Haacke 8-32, Abrahn Silverio 13-50, Caden Taggert 7-30, Keyon Sadiq 2-12.
PASSING – Sandpoint: Parker Petit 10-17-71-1-2. Skyline: Lachlan Haacke 11-13-307-6-0.
RECEIVING – Sandpoint: Hunter Garcia 1-13, Kody Brewster 2-3, Max Frank 4-55-1, Arie Vandenberg 2-24. Skyline: Abrahn Silverio 1-9, Caden Taggert 2-19, Kenyon Sadiq 6-246-5, Amani Morel 1-25-1, Zyan Crockett 1-9.
