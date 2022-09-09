Walking around the Thunder Ridge High School football game Friday it was easy to see the night’s match-up was more than just another football game.
Parents, students and Skyline head coach Scott Berger were donning shirts the read “The Berger Bowl” with he two teams helmets on the center of the shirt.
Father Scott, took on Thunder Ridge coach Michael Berger for the first time.
After a pregame hug at midfield, the game had all the excitement the sellout crowd could have hoped for.
A Lachlan Haacke 12-yard touchdown pass to Kenyon Sadiq early in the fourth quarter proved to the difference as dad outlasted son in Skyline’s 34-27 victory over the Titans.
“That was a battle,” Scott said after the game. “We had to dig down deep and overcome some mistakes. But we knew it would come down to who had the ball last.”
The Grizzlies jumped out to 20-0 lead with 11:29 left in the first half.
Haacke opened the scoring with a 23-yard touchdown run and then found Caden Taggart with a 21-yard touchdown pass.
Abrahn Silverio capped the first half scoring for the Grizzlies with a two-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.
Michael challenged his team after falling behind 20 points. The Titans responded.
“I challenged my kids a little bit,” Michael said. “We needed to get some positive plays and were looking for a spark from our players. And we got that.”
Just 18 seconds after Skyline’s third touchdown of the opening 12:30 Thunder Ridge answered when Tayvin Oswald found an open Ryan Johnson with a 44-yard touchdown pass.
Four minutes later the Titans stopped Skyline on a fourth-and-one deep in the Titans territory.
Three minutes later Carter Koplin scored on a 6-yard run.
Less than two minutes later the Titans capitalized on a Grizzlies fumble with an Oswald to Connor Hall 30-yard touchdown pass to tie the score at 20-20.
“We battled,” Michael said. “We needed some big plays on both sides of the ball and in that second quarter we got those to get back in the game.”
The lead would be short lived as Skyline capitalized on a pass interference penalty to set up the score to take to the lead into the half as Haacke found Sadiq with a 5-yard touchdown pass with 0.0 on the first half clock to go into halftime leading 27-20.
A scary moment occurred with just under six minutes to go in the third quarter as Titans receiver Porter Brizzee was upended going up to catch a pass. He landed on his neck and shoulders and lied motionless on the field.
The game was delayed more than 30 minutes as Brizzee was immobilized and put into an ambulance.
The game continued and Thunder Ridge marched right down the field and tied the game at 27-27 after Oswald found Hudson Harker with a 9-yard touchdown pass.
But in the end, costly penalties were the difference for the Titans.
“I was so proud of my kids,” Michael said. “We are a new program and they want to have a seat at the table with the big dogs. They did a lot of good things, we just need to establish our identity.”
“It was a lot of fun coaching against my son,” Scott said. “He is building something here and they gave us a fight all night long,”
Haacke finished the night 12-22 passing for 190 yards and three touchdowns. Sadiq added seven catches for 122 yards and the two touchdowns.
Oswald went 12-of-20 for a 177 yards and three touchdowns. Koplin added 133 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Titans
Skyline (2-1) travels to Hillcrest next week. Thunder Ridge (2-2) opens 5A District 5-6 play at home against Madison.
SKYLINE 34, THUNDER RIDGE 27
Skyline 14 6 7 7 -- 34
Thunder Ridge 0 20 7 0 –27
Scoring summary
First quarter
S- Lachlan Haacke 23 run (Jacob Demott kick)
S- Caden Taggert 23 pass from Haacke (Demott kick)
Second quarter
S – Abrahn Silverio 2 run (kick failed)
T- Ryan Johnson 44 pass from Tayvin Oswald (Dallin Serr kick)
T – Carter Koplin 6 run (Serr kick)
T - Connor Hall 30 pass from Oswald (Serr kick)
S- Kenyon Sadiq 5 pass from Haacke (Demott kick)
Third quarter
T- Hudson Harker 9 pass from Oswald (Serr kick_
Fourth quarter
S – Sadiq 12 pass from Haacke (Demott kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Skyline: Caden Taggert 6-12, Lachlan Haacke 8-49, Abrahn Silverio 17-70-1, Hamilton Woodruff 1-0, Isaac Hamilton 3-4, Kenyon Sadiq 1-7. Thunder Ridge: Carter Koplin 15-133-1, Karson Trosper 4-16, Porter Brizzee 1-15, Tayvin Oswald 6-6.
PASSING – Skyline: Lachlan Haacke 12-22-190-3-0. Thunder Ridge: Tayvin Oswald 12-20-177-3-0.
RECEIVING – Skyline: Kenyon Sadiq 7-122-2, Caden Taggert 2-32-1, Hamilton Woodruff 1-8, Isaac Hamilton 1-7. Thunder Ridge: Carter Koplin 2-2, Connor Hall 3-93-1, Hudson Harker 1-9-1, Porter Brizzee 3-14, Ryan Johnson 2-62-1.