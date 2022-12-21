Two area football players signed letters of intent on Wednesday, with Skyline's Kenyon Sadiq signing with the University of Oregon and Blackfoot's Javonte King signing with Montana State.
Both players had previously committed and stayed with their commitments. Wednesday was considered early signing day, with Feb. 1 being another National Signing Day where more area football players are expected to sign with college programs.
Sadiq, listed at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, was the top recruit in Idaho and and tabbed a four-star prospect after helping lead the Grizzlies to three consecutive 4A state titles.
Sadiq finished the season with 62 catches, 1,303 yards and 18 touchdowns and averaged 21.0 yards per catch and was named the state 4A Player of the Year and MaxPreps Idaho Player of the Year. He also punted, played occasionally on the defensive side and rushed for 233 yards on 26 carries for four scores.
King, at 6-4, 200 pounds, is one of the top athletes in the area and made several highlight reel catches during his career and was able to outjump most defenders.
He finished the season with 901 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.
Shelley's Ryker Clinger was offered a preferred walk-on shot at Boise State and Russets' coach Josh Wells said Clinger was committed to the PWO offer. Sugar-Salem's Ty Hirrlinger also received a preferred walk-on offer from Idaho, but has yet to make a decision, Diggers' coach Tyler Richins said.
