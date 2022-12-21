Two area football players signed letters of intent on Wednesday, with Skyline's Kenyon Sadiq signing with the University of Oregon and Blackfoot's Javonte King signing with Montana State.

Both players had previously committed and stayed with their commitments. Wednesday was considered early signing day, with Feb. 1 being another National Signing Day where more area football players are expected to sign with college programs.


