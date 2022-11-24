For the second year in a row, an east Idaho player was named MaxPreps Idaho Football Player of the Year.
Skyline receiver Kenyon Sadiq joins former Rigby quarterback Tiger Adolpho to be honored as the state player of the year.
Sadiq, a University of Oregon commit, helped lead the Grizzlies to their third consecutive 4A state title
Sadiq was a force in the playoffs and helped spark a 50-35 win over previously unbeaten Bishop Kelly in last week's 4A championship game.
The 4-star senior had seven receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns, passed for a two-point conversion, and also recovered a key turnover in the second half .
He had six receptions for 246 yards and five scores in a 42-28 semifinal win over Sandpoint.
According to the MaxPreps release, Sadiq finished his senior campaign with 62 receptions for 1,303 yards and 18 touchdowns. He added 26 carries for 233 yards and four scores to go with a kick return touchdown. Over his last two seasons at Skyline, he grabbed 140 receptions for 2,465 yards and 37 touchdowns while averaging 17.6 yards per catch.
Sadiq is the top-rated player in Idaho for the Class of 2023 according to 247Sports and a top 100 prospect overall nationally.
Each state's MaxPreps Player of the Year will be considered for inclusion in the MaxPreps All-America Team, which will be released January 10.
