Kenyon Sadiq skyline

Skyline’s Kenyon Sadiq added more accolades to his resume after being named MaxPreps Idaho Player of the Year.

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

For the second year in a row, an east Idaho player was named MaxPreps Idaho Football Player of the Year.

Skyline receiver Kenyon Sadiq joins former Rigby quarterback Tiger Adolpho to be honored as the state player of the year.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.