South fremont fb vs jackson
South Fremont's Hunter Hobbs runs over Jackson Hole defender Sebastian Brunner during Friday's game.

 By SCOTT KIRTLEY prsports@postregister.com

ST. ANTHONY- Hoping to improve on last week’s win over Aberdeen, the South Fremont Cougars brought a balanced game plan into their game versus the Jackson Hole Broncs on Friday. South Fremont rushed for 217 yards and put up 173 passing yards to beat the Broncs 34-14 and improve to 5-0.

Bryce Johnson, the sophomore quarterback had a stellar performance throwing for two touchdowns (173 yards on 16 of 22 passes) and running for two more touchdowns. However, Johnson was not alone in the scoring. Johnson’s two touchdown passes were to his trusted targets Preston Stoddard and Hunter Hobbs, both scoring in the first half to give the Cougars a 14-0 going into halftime..

