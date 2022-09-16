ST. ANTHONY- Hoping to improve on last week’s win over Aberdeen, the South Fremont Cougars brought a balanced game plan into their game versus the Jackson Hole Broncs on Friday. South Fremont rushed for 217 yards and put up 173 passing yards to beat the Broncs 34-14 and improve to 5-0.
Bryce Johnson, the sophomore quarterback had a stellar performance throwing for two touchdowns (173 yards on 16 of 22 passes) and running for two more touchdowns. However, Johnson was not alone in the scoring. Johnson’s two touchdown passes were to his trusted targets Preston Stoddard and Hunter Hobbs, both scoring in the first half to give the Cougars a 14-0 going into halftime..
Entering the third quarter, the kickoff return by Hobbs put the Cougars in good scoring position at the 47-yard line. Four plays later, Johnson scored on a 21-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 20-0, despite the extra point being no good. The Broncs tried to counter with their own balanced offensive attack but could not convert. The Broncs' defense could not stop the running game of the Cougars. With 5:34 remaining in the third, Hadley Hill scored a 13-yard rushing touchdown to extend the lead to 27-0.
Despite the Cougars' touchdown, the Broncs did not concede just yet in the game. As the Cougars were looking to add more points, a bad snap gave the Broncs some hope of scoring. Seven plays later, Broncs quarterback Owen Janssen threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Sebastian Brunner to put the Broncs on the board as the third quarter came to a close.
After the Broncs' defense sacked Johnson, Janssen looked to keep his team in it and cut the deficit. With penalties being handed to the Cougars, Janssen found Braden Hills on a 13-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 13 points with 7:33 remaining in the game. Some nervousness entered into the Cougar fan section at home. But not for the Cougar players, who all season have responded when adversity arrives. Johnson led the attack and scored on a 33-yard touchdown run to seal the game. As for the defense, Raiden Whitmore sacked Janssen to end the game and seal the Cougar victory.
“We really didn’t have to say much, our kids are competitive, they’re looking at the scoreboard, they know they want to put it on them, and win like we should," South Fremont Coach Chad Hill said of the effort to withstand Jackson Hole’s comeback attempt.
The adjustment the Cougars made was not to pressure but to “zone out and watch the slants and rally to the ball” Hobbs said on the defensive adjustment.
South Fremont’s next game is Friday at Snake River.