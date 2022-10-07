ST. ANTHONY - Friday night was a big night for the South Fremont Cougars and the Teton Timberwolves as they entered their first Mountain Rivers Conference showdown of the season. South Fremont came into the game with one loss after a tough defeat at Snake River last week. Teton entered the matchup undefeated on the season. After a tou h back and forth battle, South Fremont came out on top defeating the Timberwolves 28-26.
The Cougars set the tone early with their running attack, led by Hunter Hobbs, who scored the first touchdown of the game to give the Cougars the early 6-0 lead. The Timberwolves countered using their fast-paced offensive attack, with Timberwolves quarterback Jack Nelson throwing a 37-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Heuseveldt just after South Fremont’s touchdown.
Heading to the second quarter, the Cougars showed no panic and scored on a rushing touchdown by Hobbs on the 1-yard line. After converting the 2-point conversion, the game was tied at 14-14. The defense came to life for both teams after these scores as both teams failed to convert fourth down attempts midway through the second quarter. The Timberwolves had a big opportunity late in the quarter, but South Fremont’s Hobbs had other ideas as he picked off Nelson on a play that looked as if it would have easily scored a touchdown if not for Hobbs' effort.
Teton quickly got things going again in the third quarter as Nelson led the Timberwolves down the field. Heuseveldt ran in his second touchdown of the game on a 6-yard rush to put the Timberwolves up 20-14. The Cougars responded by getting back to their run game. Quarterback Bryce Johnson ran in his first touchdown of the game on a 5-yard score and the Cougars took the lead 21-20 after making the extra point.
“They easily controlled the line of scrimmage on offense," Teton Head Coach David Joyce said of the Cougars offense.
The Cougar defense fed off of the offense’s energy as Jose Morrillon sacked Nelson and forced Teton to punt on its next possession. Johnson drove the ball down field and extended the Cougar lead to 28-20 by connecting with Kolby Clark on an 11-yard touchdown pass.
The Timberwolves were not going to give up easily as Nelson tossed a 55-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Gunther. Teton went for 2 to tie the game, but a tipped ball by a Cougar defender prevented the tie. With 5:37 left on the clock, the Timberwolves kicked the ball deep, hoping their defense could get a stop and give them one last chance to tie the game or take the lead. Ultimately, the Cougar run attack proved too strong as they converted a critical fourth down and were able to run out the clock and end the game.
Overall the Cougars ran for 297 yards on the night led by Johnson’s 151 rushing yards and Hobbs’ two rushing touchdowns. Johnson also went 7 for 11 for 114 passing yards and one passing touchdown. Teton’s Nelson finished 11 for 15 from the air for 231 passing yards.
“Our O-line was lights out tonight… we kept their offense on the sideline… sometimes the best defense is a good offense," South Fremont Head Coach Chad Hill said.
The Cougars (6-1, 1-0 in conference play) next play at Marsh Valley, while the Timberwolves (6-1, 0-1 in conference play) play another crucial conference game next week at Sugar-Salem.
