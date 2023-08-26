ST. ANTHONY- Week one, home opener. Two words football fans in St. Anthony look forward to as they come to cheer for their South Fremont Cougars. However, starting the way the Cougars did is not something no one expected as the Cougars lost their opener to the Timberlake Tigers 43-0.
The tone was set in the first quarter, as the Cougars tried to get a spark offensively, but the Tigers made key stops that enabled them to get on the board first scoring on a running play.
At first, the Cougar defense could not slow the Tigers running as they continue to punish them on the ground scoring another touchdown. Then the game had to be stopped due to rain and lightning coming in.
Despite the rain delay, the Cougars later were able to make some adjustments on the defense slowing the run game for a bit, something the Cougars will look to build upon moving forward.
“Our kids came out more physical defensively”, Cougars head coach Chad Hill said. “We just couldn’t get it going offensively to help our defense get off the field, but our defense made some good adjustments and even offensively had opportunities to make plays, especially early in the game”.
Raiden Whitmore threw for 78 yards going 8/25 for the Cougars. This was Whitmore’s second game starting for Bryce Johnson. The Cougars rushed for 61 yards, while the Tigers rushed for 261.
The second half, the Tigers continued their play thanks to a turnover by the Cougars special teams and scored to extend their lead and sealed the game.
The Cougars will be in action next Friday traveling to play Aberdeen.
