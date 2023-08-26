ST. ANTHONY- Week one, home opener. Two words football fans in St. Anthony look forward to as they come to cheer for their South Fremont Cougars. However, starting the way the Cougars did is not something no one expected as the Cougars lost their opener to the Timberlake Tigers 43-0.

The tone was set in the first quarter, as the Cougars tried to get a spark offensively, but the Tigers made key stops that enabled them to get on the board first scoring on a running play.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.