HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: State quarterfinal results
Nov 4, 2022
Sugar-Salem's Josiah Bosco scores on a deep pass late in the second half Friday vs. Fruitland in their playoff matchup.
By SCOTT KIRTLEY
prsports@postregister.com

State quarterfinal football
5A
Rigby 37, Eagle 6
4A
Minico 28, Blackfoot 13
Sandpoint 49, Shelley 14
3A
Sugar-Salem 48, Fruitland 21
Teton 53, Buhl 32
Homedale 42, South Fremont 13
2A
Firth 33, North Fremont 0
1AD1
Kamiah 16, Butte County 12
