The 2023 football season officially kicks off on Friday with a handful of Week 0 games.
Here are a few storylines to watch as teams take the field for the first time.
-Perhaps the most interesting game of the week is Rigby taking on Coeur d’Alene at the University of Montana.
The defending 5A champion Trojans never shy away from a good non-conference matchup and the Vikings have a history with Rigby dating back to the thrilling overtime win in the 2019 state title game.
Coeur d’Alene missed the playoffs last season and features a relatively young lineup while Rigby returns all-state QB Luke Flowers and has enough returners to likely challenge for another state title run.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
-Sugar-Salem, coming off an undefeated season and a fourth state title in five years, begins its quest for another crown when Century visits for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Diggers enter the season ranked No. 1 in the 3A state media poll, and despite losing a core group of seniors off of last year’s championship team, look to have enough returners and experience to make another title run.
The 4A Diamondbacks were 1-7 a year ago and are in building mode with a roster full of young players. The team does have eight starters returning, which should help with the team’s overall inexperience.
-South Fremont hits the road for a game at Wood River.
Wood River, which moved down to 3A last season and earned a playoff berth, should challenge the Cougars defense with a potentially solid running game.
Offensively, South Fremont will be without playmaker Bryce Johnson, who is out for a few weeks with an injury, but an experienced line should help move the ball.
-Madison quarterback Ben Dredge was a force last season, but this year the Bobcats should have a different if not more balanced attack.
The Bobcats, who received votes in the preseason media state poll, host Owyhee at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Storm returns the core of its defense, so the post-Dredge offense vs. Owyhee’s defense could be the key to the game.
Coach Chandler Rhoads noted that the Bobcat lineup is still relatively young, so getting game experience should be a benefit every week.
-Thunder Ridge hosts Minico in a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.
The Spartans are two-time Great Basin Conference champions while the Titans look to get off to a good start and improve before the season gets into what is expected to be another tough conference battle.
Minco won last year’s season opener 40-21at home.
