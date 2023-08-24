Week 1 of high school football is officially here as all teams take the field Friday and Saturday.
Here are a few storylines to watch as the Rocky Mountain Rumble takes over Madison High in the battle between Idaho and teams from Utah, California and Canada.
Sugar-Salem not slowing down
The defending 3A state champion Diggers had little trouble in their opener last week against Century, rolling to a 43-0 win as the offense ran for 282 yards and five scores.
They'll face Templeton (CA) Saturday at 1 p.m. at Madison High.
It will be the season opener for Templeton, which finished 8-5 a year ago. The Eagles featured a solid rushing attack in 2022, running for 212 yards per game and finishing the season with 38 rushing TDs.
Plenty of new faces for Skyline
The 4A power opens its season against Layton (UT) at 5 p.m. Friday at Madison High.
The Grizzlies look to replace a talented senior class that finished their careers with three straight state titles.
While a Week 1 nonconference matchup might not mean much to the chase for another title, it will give the coaching staff a glimpse at what some of the new players can do under game conditions.
Layton has already played two games and is 0-2.
Bobcats look to bounce back
Madison will also play Saturday as the Bobcats host Wasatch (UT) at 7 p.m.
The Bobcats look to bounce back following last week's 24-17 loss to Owyhee.
The Bobcats played two quarterbacks last week, and after the game, coach Chandler Rhoads said the competition will continue as Hazen Torgerson finished 14 of 23 for 70 yards and Jett Summers was 6 of 8 for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Wasatch has already played two games, but have lost both high-scoring contests 41-24 and 56-35.
Huskies take on state champion Bears
North Fremont was the only team to beat eventual state champion Bear Lake season and the two open their season with a rematch.
The game is 7 p.m. Friday at Bear Lake.
Both teams have key returners ready to line up and both have aspirations for another state tournament run.
South Fremont looking for first win
The Cougars come off a 12-7 loss at Wood River.
They'll play their home opener Friday at 7 p.m. against Timberlake, which defeated Grangeville 42-21 in its opener last week.
The perennial Intermountain League power returns a core of its players off a 4-4 team from last year, including four starters on the offensive line.
Clash of 2A powers
Firth is at West Side Friday at 7 p.m.
West Side is No. 2 in this week's state media poll while Firth comes in at No. 3.
It's the season opener for both teams but it could be an early preview of a potential state playoff game. Firth has lost to West Side in two of the past three 2A state title games.
Rigby in bounce-back mode
Perhaps the biggest surprise of Week 0 was defending 5A champion Rigby losing to Coeur d'Alene.
The Trojans did rally after a slow start, but will look for a more balanced effort at home against Lehi (UT) on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Pioneers have already notched two wins and averaged nearly 30 points.
