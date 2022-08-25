You know you're ready. Week 1 of the high school football season is officially arrived and here are five storylines to watch for as the action gets underway.
In no particular order ...
The Trojans opened the season with an impressive 24-0 win at Coeur d'Alene last week and head to Sky View, Utah on Friday.
Sky View already has two games under its belt and is 1-1. Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez said he was impressed with the speed of the Trojans' defense in the opener, but they could get tested by Bryton Williams, who scored two touchdowns last week and has 276 yards receiving through the two games.
West Side at Firth. The last time these two teams met was in last year's 2A state championship game. Things didn't exactly go Firth's way in a 33-13 loss as West Side claimed its third consecutive state crown and second championship game win over the Cougars.
Will things be different this year? Obviously a season-opener doesn't have the same impact as the championship game, but it could set the tone for the season.
It's the battle between Idaho and Utah teams at Madison High with eight teams playing for bragging rights over two days.
Skyline, two-time Idaho 4A state champion, takes on Stansbury, Utah in Friday's 8 p.m. game.
How good is Skyline? The Grizzlies appear loaded on both sides of the ball and feature Oregon commit Kenyon Sadiq at receiver.
Over under on two touchdown catches for Sadiq?
Host Madison is the late game on Saturday. The Bobcats take on the Toole White Buffalos at 8 p.m.
The Bobcats ended 2021 on a strong note and are the answer to the trivia question - Who is the only team to beat Rigby last season?
The stadium shared by Idaho Falls and Skyline got a makeover and welcomes Idaho Falls and Thunder Ridge into the 2022 season.
The Tigers are back in the 4A ranks, but will have to make up for the loss of 26 seniors in what is expected to be a very competitive season in District 6.
The Diggers are always their own storyline as the team to beat in 3A. They're currently No. 2 behind Homedale in the state media rankings, but have already picked up a 48-16 win over Soda Springs in Week 0.
Yes, Sugar-Salem has some holes to fill from last year's team that lost in the state championship game by (literally) inches, but the Diggers always seem to rise to the top.
They're at Filer on Friday.
Allan Steele is Sport Editor at the Post Register. Follow him on Twitter at @asteele12000
