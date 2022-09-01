Week 2 of the high school football season is upon us. Here’s what to watch for this weekend.
Interesting 5A vs. 4A matchup
Madison (1-1) comes off a 35-14 win over Toole (UT). Senior quarterback Ben Dredge has been a force on the ground, rushing for an average of nearly 140 yards per game and five touchdowns.
Madison does not have a touchdown through the air, but Chase Crane has wracked up 144 receiving yards in the two games.
Blackfoot (1-0) put up 49 points in its opener last week in a win over Emmett and produced one of the most impressive performances in Week 1 as Jaxon Grimmett passed for 300 yards and six touchdowns, five going to Javonte King, who had 12 catches for 121 yards.
Expect guarding King to be a focus of the Bobcat defense.
The Sugar-Salem vs. Shelley rivalry
This matchup is a spirited rekindling of the former 3A rivalry. The Diggers (2-0), who are still a 3A power, have won their first two games by a 117-16 margin.
Shelley won last year’s matchup 20-7 at Sugar-Salem as part of a five-game winning streak to open the 2021 season.
The Russet defense will be tasked with stopping a balanced Digger offense, with Daniel Neal passing for five touchdowns and four different players scoring two rushing touchdowns.
Can Skyline bounce back?
It was a rough opener last week for the Grizzlies as Stansbury (UT) unleashed an offensive barrage and held off every Skyline surge to win 68-42.
Things probably won’t get any easier this week as Skyline hosts perennial 5A power Highland.
The Rams are also coming off a thumping by a Utah school, falling 42-7 to Lehi last week.
2A clash
Everyone seems to be chasing defending state champion West Side in the 2A ranks, but North Fremont, ranked No. 3 in the latest state media poll, hosts No. 5 Melba on Saturday in a game that could have potential postseason implications.
Bees looking to get on the board
Bonneville was shut out 14-0 in its opener, but looks to turn things around Century, which was downed by Hillcrest 34-8 last week.