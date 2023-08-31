Sugar-Salem logo

Week 2 of high school football features a former local 3A rivalry matchup when Shelley visits Sugar-Salem.

The Russets, now competing in the competitive 4A District 6 conference, look for their first win after last week’s 34-13 loss to Star Valley (WY).


