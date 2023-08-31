Week 2 of high school football features a former local 3A rivalry matchup when Shelley visits Sugar-Salem.
The Russets, now competing in the competitive 4A District 6 conference, look for their first win after last week’s 34-13 loss to Star Valley (WY).
It’s a non-conference matchup, but the Russets would like nothing more than to knock off their former rival and get some momentum with conference play on the horizon.
The defending 3A state champion and current No. 1-ranked Diggers (2-0) haven’t missed a beat in 2023, winning their first two games by a combined score of 71-0. The program’s unrelenting defense and balanced offense has been a winning formula for years.
North Fremont looks to continue hot start
The Huskies come off a big-time season-opening win with a 28-6 victory over defending state champion Bear Lake.
North Fremont has moved to No. 2 in the 2A state poll and features a powerful running game that will be a challenge for Week 2 opponent Kellogg to stop.
Kellogg (0-1) looks to rebound after a 34-0 loss to Moscow.
Bounce back for Madison?
The 5A District 5-6 teams have had a rough start with only Highland having a win and Madison, Rigby and Thunder Ridge each starting the season 0-2.
The Bobcats hit the road for the first time this season when they take on 4A Blackfoot.
The offense has averaged just 15 points through the first two games after averaging 26 points last season.
Blackfoot comes off a 33-30 loss to Emmett.
Bounce back for Rigby?
The Trojans (0-2) hadn’t lost two games in a row since 2018 and look to snap their current streak when American Fork (UT) visits.
On the way to the 5A state title last season Rigby gave up just 14.15 points per game, but has surrendered 36 points per game through the first two weeks.
Momentum for 4A teams
It was a good week for 4A District 6 teams in Week 1 as Hillcrest, Bonneville, Idaho Falls and Skyline all picked up wins. The Knights play Thunder Ridge as the Titans try to snap a losing streak, while Bonneville hits the road to Century. Idaho Falls hosts Twin Falls at Ravsten Stadium.
