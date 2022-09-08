First look at storylines for Week 3 football games.
Idaho Falls looks to get first win
With Idaho Falls moving back down to 4A, this week’s game with Madison is a nonconference matchup featuring two interesting offenses.
The Bobcats have been led by quarterback Ben Dredge, who’s averaged nearly 140 yards on the ground and scored five of the team’s six touchdowns.
Madison (1-2) has yet to score through the air.
Idaho Falls (0-2) has a more balanced attack and it showed last week against Twin Falls with 214 passing yards and 264 yards rushing.
The end result was still a loss for the Tigers, while Madison fell to Blackfoot.
The difference may come on the defensive end. Bobcat linebackers Trayson Kostial (8.5 tackles per game) and Taycen Clark (5.5 tackles) will be tested.
Diggers rolling
Despite graduating a talented group of players, Sugar-Salem haven’t missed a beat so far in 2022.
Sugar-Salem (3-0), which hosts Star Valley (WY), has averaged 56 points and its two key returning starters — quarterback Daniel Neal and running back Carson Harris — have been better than last year.
Neal, who had 10 touchdown passes but also 11 interceptions a year ago, has thrown for eight touchdowns without a pick so far this season and is averaging 209 yards per game.
Harris leads the team with 312 rushing yards. Five different players have at least two rushing scores, including Harris, Neal and Josiah Bosco with three.
Star Valley (2-0) is also unbeaten with wins over Preston and Shelley.
8-man battle
Two of the area’s top 8-man teams play this week as Butte County visits Watersprings.
This game features two top running backs in Watersprings’ Jrew Plocher and the Pirates’ Treyton Allen.
Take the over on one or both topping 200 total yards.
Perfect record, state ranking on the line
Both South Fremont (3-0) and Aberdeen (2-0) moved into the state media poll at No. 5 in 3A and 2A, respectively.
Aberdeen has given up just 15 points in its first two games.
The Cougars have given up just 7.33 points through three games and boast a balanced running game with Hunter Hobbs carrying the load with 52 carries for 329 yards and three touchdowns. Hadley Hill and and Bryce Johnson also have three touchdown runs.
Johnson has also passed for four touchdowns without an interception.