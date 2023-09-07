Week 3 of high school football features No. 1’s North Fremont and Sugar-Salem in action and a Berger Bowl 2 matchup when Thunder Ridge faces Skyline.
No. 1 North Fremont looks for third win
The Huskies (2-0) are the new No. 1 in the 2A state media poll after a 48-12 win over Kellogg.
It’s the home opener for North Fremont, which faces a Dragons team that is 2-1, but has averaged less than 13 points per game. In its two wins, Malad has given up just a combined 14 points.
The Huskies running game has been dominant so that will be the matchup to watch in this one.
Can anyone stop Sugar Salem?
Sugar-Salem heads out of state for its yearly matchup with Star Valley in Wyoming. The Braves (2-0) have already beaten two Idaho teams --Preston and Shelley — on the road.
The Diggers have outscored their first three opponents 113-14 and have two shutouts. They continue to hold the No. 1 spot in the state media 3A poll.
Berger Bowl 2
Thunder Ridge (0-3), coached by second-year head coach Michael Berger, heads to Ravsten Stadium to take on Skyline, coached by his father and longtime Grizzlies coach Scott Berger.
Skyline got the win last season in the inaugural game. This year both teams look to get on the winning track following losses last week.
Both teams have plenty of new players off of last year’s squads.
Madison looks for second win
The Bobcats (1-2) picked up their first win of the season last week and had their best offensive performance of the season with a 38-12 win over Blackfoot.
They’ll host Idaho Falls at 7 p.m.
Barkley Beck ran for two touchdowns and Hazen Torgerson passed for 139 yards and a score.
Idaho Falls (1-1) gave up 55 points in a loss to Twin Falls.
4A competition gets underway
Hillcrest (2-0) takes on Blackfoot at Thunder Ridge in a conference opener.
The Knights have started the season hot, winning their first two games by a combined score of 81-14. In last week’s win over Thunder Ridge, Hillcrest had a solid rushing attack with Daniel Rogel scoring twice, including an 80-yard TD run, and Peyton King adding a passing score.
Blackfoot (0-2) opened the season with a close loss to Emmett, and fell 38-12 last week to Madison.
