First look at a few key storylines for this week’s games.
Skyline vs. Hillcrest at Bonneville, 7 p.m.This is the game of the year so far in 4A District 6.
Yes, it’s early in the season and anything can happen, but the matchup between the up-and-coming Knights and the powerhouse Grizzlies is indeed intriguing.
Hillcrest (3-0) showed promise last season and returned a core group of players. Skyline (2-1), in search of a fourth-straight 4A state title, had plenty of question marks entering the new season.
Here’s what we know so far.
Hillcrest has yet to be challenges and picked up a conference win last week over Blackfoot. The Knights have averaged 42 points through three games and given up just a total of 21 points.
It will be the conference opener for Skyline, whose only loss came two weeks ago to 5A power Highland. Last week the Grizzlies handled 5A Thunder Ridge 34-20.
The winner of this one will have a step up in the race for the conference title and state tournament seeding, but a loss wouldn’t necassarly doom either team. Last year five of the six teams in the conference advanced to the playoffs and this year might be no different. Five teams are in the top 15 in MaxPreps 4A rankings and those numbers could improve as the teams play each other.
Bonneville at Idaho Falls, 7 p.m.This is another 4A District 6 opener, with the Bees coming off a forfeit loss to Rigby due to an injury.
How will they respond?
Bonneville (2-1) had scored 90 points over its first two games and Idaho Falls (1-2) has given up more than 39 points per game.
The Bees should have the advantage in a high scoring game. If Idaho Falls’ defense can hold up, this one might close.
Thunder Ridge at Madison, 7 p.m.After consecutive wins over 4A teams, the Bobcats jump into 5A District 5-6 play Friday hosting Thunder Ridge.
Madison (2-2) has seen improvement on both sides of the ball during its modest win streak, giving up just 10 points per game and averaging 36 points.
The Titans (4-0) have struggled out of the gate so far and look for some balance in their offense with QB Ezra Moss throwing for eight TDs but the team has yet to score a rushing touchdown.
The Bobcats’ offense has been led by Hazen Torgerson, who passed for three scores last week, and Barkley Beck, who ran for a touchdown and caught two scoring passes.
Watersprings at Butte County, 7 p.m.This matchup is always entertaining for 8-man fans.
The Pirates (3-0) are receiving votes in the 1AD1 state media poll, but have played like a top-5 team so far.
Watersprings (2-1) is giving up just 18 points per game.
The winner of this one will top 50 points.
Melba at North Fremont, Saturday, 6 p.m.The Huskies, top-ranked in the 2A state media poll, face a Melba team that tops the Western Idaho Conference and is No. 5 in the state media poll.
North Fremont has averaged more than 41 points while Melba’s defense has surrendered an average of 14 points.
So far, the Huskies’ tough running game, balanced with an efficient passing attack has been tough to stop. Perhaps overlooked is the North Fremont defense giving up just eight points per game.
