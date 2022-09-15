Week 4 of the football season is here and a few teams are taking a bye week.
Here’s a look at a few of the storylines for Friday’s action.
Bobcats at Titans
While most teams are still playing the nonconference part of their schedule or are off this week, the 5A District 5-6 race gets underway as Madison visits Thunder Ridge.
Every win or loss seemingly has huge playoff implications in this conference, where traditionally, everyone would be chasing Rigby and Highland in the standings, but Highland is 1-2 and the Titans and Bobcats are each 2-2.
The Titans come off a rollercoaster loss to 4A No. 1 Skyline, while the Bobcats fell to 4A No. 2 Blackfoot.
Matchup of the game will be the Thunder Ridge defense vs. Madison quarterback Ben Dredge.
Dredge has been a force on the ground, averaging 141 yards per game and scoring eight touchdowns. He’s also thrown for five scores.
The Titans gave up a season-high 34 points last week to a potent Skyline team but had given up just 29 combined the previous two games — wins over Idaho Falls and Hillcrest.
Offensively, Thunder Ridge’s Carter Koplin ran for 133 yards and a score last week, while quarterback Tayvin Oswald tossed three touchdown passes.
South Fremont looks to remain unbeaten
The Cougars are off to a 4-0 start and take on a Jackson Hole team that’s won two straight and been bolstered by a solid defense that’s only given up 21 points over its past two games.
Jackson Hole quarterback Owen Janssen has passed for five touchdowns and also leads the team in rushing at 68 yards per game.
South Fremont comes off a come-from-behind win over a good Aberdeen team as Cougars’ quarterback Bryce Johnson sparked the late rally.
The Cougars are No. 5 in the state media poll and moved up to No. 4 in the coaches’ poll.
Blackfoot looks to expand early lead in 4A standings
Unbeaten Blackfoot already has a 4A District 6 win after taking down Hillcrest last week. The Broncos, No. 2 behind conference foe Skyline in the state media poll, can keep their spot atop the conference with a win over Shelley.
The Russets (0-3) have given up 93 points over the past two weeks and will be tasked with stopping a versatile Broncos’ offense led by quarterback Jaxon Grimmett and a pair of the area’s top receivers in Javonte King and Deegan Hale.
Watersprings looks to bounce back
The Warriors come off a loss to 1AD1 Butte County with a game against 1AD1 Grace.
The Warriors Jrew Plocher has established himself as tough to stop dual-threat quarterback. He passed for three touchdowns and also ran for 132 yards and a score in last week’s loss.