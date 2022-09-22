The Cougars have rolled through their first five games unblemished and face a Panthers squad coming off a bye week.
Snake River averaged nearly 36 points in its past two games, but the South Fremont defense has surrendered just 10 points per game so look for that matchup to be key in the game.
Offensively for South Fremont, sophomore quarterback Bryce Johnson has been tough to stop. In last week's win over Jackson Hole, he passed for 183 yards and two scores and also ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Marsh Valley at Sugar-Salem, 7 p.m.
The Diggers (4-0) come off a bye week and still moved up to No. 1 in the state media 3A poll.
Daniel Neal has passed for nine touchdowns without an interception while also rushing for four scores. Four of the touchdown passes have gone to Ty Hirrlinger.
Marsh Valley (1-3) has had a tough start in the early season, but comes off a high-scoring win over Kimberly in which the Eagles scored a season-high 53 points.
West Jefferson at North Fremont, 7 p.m.
The Panthers (2-2) and Huskies (3-0) open Nuclear Conference play on Friday.
North Fremont sits in second place in the state media 2A poll behind power West Side, but has been the team to beat in conference play. Firth might have something to say about that, but first things first.
The Huskies come off a bye week after putting up 50 points against Malad.
Bonneville at Shelley, 7 p.m.
The Russets come off a big win over previously No. 2-ranked Blackfoot in their 4A District 6 opener and could take another step toward playoff positioning with a win over the Bees.
Bonneville (1-3) meanwhile comes off a heartbreaking overtime loss to Idaho Falls and could use a W to get back in the district race.
The Bees' defense will be tested against a vaunted Shelley rushing attack, led by Ryker Clinger.
American Falls at Teton, 7 p.m.
The Timberwolves (4-0) look to remain unbeaten (just like their counterparts in the Mountain Rivers Conference) and have outscored their last two opponents 111-14.
Jack Nelson has thrown nine touchdown passes without an interception and Thomas Heuseveldt averages 11 yards per carry and has scored nine touchdowns.
American Falls (0-4) had its most competitive game last week, but lost to Ririe 25-21.