Here's a look at storylines for Week 7 as conference play heats up.
Madison and Sugar-Salem, two of the area's hottest teams, have byes this week, but the much anticipated start of the Mountain Rivers Conference season gets underway as Teton travels to South Fremont.
The Timberwolves (6-0) have arguably been under the radar as perennial state title challenger and conference foe Sugar-Salem is off to another blistering start, but Teton has been just as good through six games.
The numbers don't lie.
Teton has averaged nearly 47 points per game while giving up just 14.6 points.
Jack Nelson has thrown for 14 touchdowns without an interception and Thomas Heuseveldt has been a force on the ground with 12 rushing scores.
The biggest question for South Fremont (5-1) entering the season was how were the Cougars going to overcome the loss of quarterback Kaimen Peebles, who was among the top signal callers in the state last year as a senior.
Enter sophomore Bryce Johnson, who's been a double threat with 154 passing yards per game and also leads the team with 297 rushing yards and four touchdowns. His favorite target has been Preston Stoddard, who averages nearly 100 yards receiving per game and has been the team's big play threat.
The Cougars are the lowest scoring team in the conference at 27 points per game, but their defense has been solid, giving up less than 14 points per game.
The winner of this one will have the upper hand in the three-team conference race.
RIGBY AT HIGHLAND, 7 p.m.
A rematch of last year's 5A state championship game and the opener for both the Trojans and Rams in District 5-6 play.
Rigby's defense comes off a stellar win last week in a 28-0 victory over Skyline while Highland (3-3) edged Blackfoot.
The Trojans (5-1) are among 5A state leaders at 9.83 points allowed per game.
NORTH FREMONT AT ABERDEEN, 7 p.m.
The Huskies (5-0) are ranked No. 1 in the state media poll, but will get a good road test at Aberdeen.
North Fremont has yet to be challenged since a 24-22 win over Bear Lake in the season opener and the Tigers come in riding a two-game win streak while scoring 106 points over that span. Aberdeen, which is tied for fourth in the state media poll, leads the South East Idaho Conference and is among 2A state leaders at 12.6 points allowed per game.
SHELLEY AT IDAHO FALLS, 7 p.m.
The Russets (3-3, 2-0) look to make a run at conference frontrunner and defending state champion Skyline, but Idaho Falls (2-4, 1-1) could also put itself back in the race with a win.
SKYLINE AT BLACKFOOT, 7 p.m.
Likely overshadowed by the Civil War matchup between Bonneville and Hillcrest, but this game has just as many postseason implications.
A win by Skyline (4-2, 2-0) puts it in the driver's seat while Blackfoot (3-3, 1-1) could use some momentum with a home win.
The Grizzlies had their four-game win streak snapped last week at Rigby, but still lead the conference in scoring.
No matter who wins, the matchup between two of the state's top receivers - Kenyon Sadiq of Skyline and Javonte King of Blackfoot - should be fun to watch.
