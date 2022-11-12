POCATELLO — For the fifth straight season, Sugar-Salem is headed back to the 3A state championship game.
The Diggers unleashed an offensive barrage in the second half on the way to a 61-21 win over conference foe Teton at Holt Arena.
Sugar-Salem will play Homedale at a site to be determined for the title.
While expectations are always high at Sugar-Salem, coach Tyler Richins noted motivation was dialed up all year after losing in last year’s championship game.
It was only one yard, but the Diggers were stopped at the goal line in the closing seconds in a 34-33 overtime loss to Weiser a year ago.
“That came up every time we entered the weight room, every time we step on the field it’s always there,” Carson Harris said. “We were so close last year and it made us want it more this year.”
The Diggers (10-0) have steamrolled opponents this season on the way to the title game, including a 56-6 win over Teton during the regular season.
That wasn’t the case Saturday as the Timberwolves (8-3) scored on their first possession on a 74-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jack Nelson.
Sugar-Salem led just 27-21 at the half, but came out in the second half and started to pull away with a 20-point third quarter. On the other side of the ball, the Diggers were able to shut down Teton and keep the Timberwolves out of the end zone.
“They’re were every bit of what we believed they were,” Sugar-Salem coach Tyler Richins said. “We knew it was going to be a fight and we expected nothing less than that.”
“Obviously, there’s a lot of motivation coming off last year,” Richins said. “That heartbreak, setting goals and we don’t want that to happen again.”
That one yard?
Harris was the runner who was stopped just short last year.
“It’s becomes very personal for me,” he said. “It just runs through my mind, the score, the last play...”
Harris ran for 134 yards and two scores Saturday and also had three catches for another 110 yards.
But as usual, he wasn’t alone in the offensive outburst. Daniel Neal ran for 95 yards and three touchdowns and Josiah Bosco totaled 101 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, the Diggers accounted for 628 yards.
“It’s impossible for defenses to stop us if they load the box we just pass over the top of them,” Harris said. “When we have multiple options it just opens things up.”
Nelson passed for two scores for Teton. Thomas Heuseveldt rushed for 118 yards.
Timberwolves first-year head coach David Joyce talked about the growth of the program and having to face a proven and perennial power in Sugar-Salem.
“I told them that we have to stand up to the bully. Sugar is the bully in 3A Idaho and we have to let them know we’re going to be here for years to come. We’re not going away,” Joyce said.
