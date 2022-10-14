SUGAR CITY - As the action in the Mountain Rivers Conference heats up, the Teton Timberwolves were looking to bounce back after a tough loss to South Fremont and stay alive in the conference race. However, the Sugar-Salem Diggers had other plans as the Diggers in Friday's conference showdown an buried the Timberwolves 56-6.
The Diggers set the tone from the beginning, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter. The first came on a 7-yard reception by Ty Hirrlinger. Daniel Neal later connected with Tanner Hawkes on a 49-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to two touchdowns. Neal then rushed for a 4-yard touchdown with 24 seconds left in the First quarter. The Diggers offense was not the only unit on the field to participate in the blowout. Their defense stepped up by sacking Timberwolves quarterback Jack Nelson four times in the first half along with getting a blocked punt by their special teams unit which led to an easy 8-yard rushing touchdown by Josiah Bosco to start the second quarter.
Teton, being down 21-0 in the second quarter, looked to get on the scoreboard. They thought they did when Timberwolves quarterback Jack Nelson connected with Thomas Heuseveldt on a 73-yard touchdown pass, only to have it called back due to a block in the back penalty.
After the Timberwolves failed to convert on their next possession, the Diggers drove down the field and Neal ran in his second touchdown on a 1-yard rush with 36 seconds left in the half. The Timberwolves fought back and were able to put points on the board before the end of the half on a Nelson 16-yard touchdown pass to Heuseveldt with nine seconds remaining.
On the Diggers first possession of the 2nd half, Neal connected again with Hirrlinger on a 6-yard touchdown pass. Overall, Neal threw for 282 yards, going 16 for 21 along with three touchdown passes. Nelson went 16 for 30, throwing for 156 yards and a touchdown pass along with one interception. Late in the third, the Diggers added another touchdown by Harris, who scored two touchdowns along with rushing for 113 yards and sealed the game for a Diggers victory.
“We gave up some big plays on the pass game early on... dropped some balls that could’ve been big for us and they didn’t," Teton Head Coach David Joyce said on the team’s performance.
It was the fewest points scored by the Timberwolves so far this season.
“Our defensive line controlled the line of scrimmage and didn’t let the quarterback get real comfortable in the pocket with their hurry up offense," Sugar-Salem Head Coach Tyler Richins said.
Sugar-Salem (7-0) will travel next Friday to South Fremont to decide who will be the top seed in the Mountain Rivers Conference. Teton (6-2) has concluded its regular season.
