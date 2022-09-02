SHELLEY -- There were a few moments Friday night when Shelley looked like it was going to settle in for a good old fashioned slugfest with it former 3A foe Sugar-Salem.
The Russets put together an impressive opening drive to take an early lead. They found the end zone on their final drive of the first half, much to the delight of the spirited home crowd.
But in between, it was Sugar-Salem doing what it does best, balancing an explosive and deep offense with a tough as nails defense.
The Diggers (3-0) rolled to a 51-21 win, taking advantage of three turnover and unleashing an offense that rushed for 211 yards and four scores, and also passed for 245 yards and three scores.
Diggers coach Tyler Richins noted the offensive balance but was also happy with the defensive performance.
Shelley's standout running back Ryker Clinger ran 14 times for 54 hard-fought yards and two scores. He even caught three passes for 36 yards, but it wasn't enough, especially when starting quarterback Brecker Williams was knocked out of the game early with an apparent injury.
On the other side, Diggers' running back Carson Harris ran for 137 yards and a score, while quarterback Daniel Neal connected on 14 of 18 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns.
"We just felt coming into this game that Shelley's a physical team and well coached and we felt in order to be succesful we'd have to have a nice balance ... and when you're running the ball well and you're efficient and making good decisions and completing passes the scoreboard usually ends up in your favor," Richins said.
Sugar-Salem hosts Star Valley (WY) next week while Shelley (0-2) is at Burley.
SUGAR-SALEM 51, SHELLEY 21
Sugar-Salem 13 21 3 14 --51
Shelley 7 7 0 7 -- 21
Scoring summary
First quarter
SS - Carson Harris 4 run (kick fail), 9:02
SH -Ryker Clinger 3 run (Luke Pascoe kick), 5:25
SS - Kaden Summers 5 pass from Daniel Neal (Tanner Hawkes kick), 1:37
Second quarter
SS - Josiah Bosco 6 run (Hawkes kick), 11:49
SS - Neal 6 run (Hawkes kick), 3:15
SS - Zac Dougherty 40 pass from Neal (Hawkes kick), 2:17
SH - Canyon Allphin 33 pass from Nate Nelson (Pascoe kick)
Third quarter
SS - FG 26 Hawkes, 2:59
Fourth quarter
SS - Ty Hirrlinger 21 pass from Neal (Hawkes kick), 10:37
SS - Dawson McInelly 2 run (Hawkes kick), 4:24
SH - Clinger 1 run (Pascoe kick), 0:25
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Sugar-Salem - Carson Harris 16-137, Neal 5-20, Bosco 3-38, McInelly 3-9, Hawkes 1-6, Brynner Jackson 1-(minus-6), Luke Aldrich 1-4, Kaden Summers 1-2, Sam Gonzalez 1-1, James Chase 1-0. Shelley - Clinger 14-54, Kaden Kidman 13-57, Holden Pierce 8-43, Caden Johnson 5-14, Williams 1-(minus-10).
PASSING: Shelley - Brecker Williams 3-4-0-64, Nate Nelson 2-2-0-57, Teagon Almond 3-8-0-23. Sugar-Salem - Daniel Neal 14-18-0-245.
RECEIVING: Sugar-Salem - Summers 4-32, Hirrlinger 3-79, Dougherty 2-48, Ammon Lee 2-24, Tate Cutler 2-24, Hawkes 1-38. Shelley - Caden Johnson 3-68, Clinger 3-36, Allphin 1-33, CJ Fielding 1-7.
Allan Steele is Sport Editor at the Post Register. Follow him on Twitter at @asteele12000.