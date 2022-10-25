Sugar salem logo
The final state media poll of the regular season had Rigby moving up a spot in 5A following its impressive win over Madison and Skyline moving up a spot in 4A following a win over Shelley to clinch the District 6 title.

Unbeaten Sugar-Salem remains No. 1 in the 3A rankings after knocking out district foes Teton and South Fremont the past two weeks.

