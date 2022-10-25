The final state media poll of the regular season had Rigby moving up a spot in 5A following its impressive win over Madison and Skyline moving up a spot in 4A following a win over Shelley to clinch the District 6 title.
Unbeaten Sugar-Salem remains No. 1 in the 3A rankings after knocking out district foes Teton and South Fremont the past two weeks.
In what has been a wildly competitive 2A season, Firth moved up a spot to No. 4 while North Fremont is out of the top five but receiving votes.
After a loss to Grace, Butte County dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 in 1AD1.
Others receiving votes: North Fremont 4, Kellogg 4.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (11) 7-1 55 1
2. Kamiah 8-1 35 3
3. Grace 7-1 32 5
4. Carey 6-2 17 —
5. Butte County 5-2 16 2
Others receiving votes: Nouts 7, Raft River 2, Clearwater Valley 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kendrick (11) 9-0 55 1
2. Dietrich 8-0 44 2
3. Castleford 7-1 31 3
4. Council 7-2 19 4
5. Mullan 8-2 7 —
Others receiving votes: Camas County 5, Garden Valley 4.
Voters: Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Greg Woods, Idaho State Journal; Eric Moon, KIFI; Joey DuBois, KPVI; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Jack Schemmel, KMVT; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Allan Steele, Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.
