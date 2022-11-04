sugar-salem vs fruitland fb 2

Sugar-Salem running back Carson Harris runs for a touchdown early in the game Friday night at Madison High.

 By SCOTT KIRTLEY prsports@postregister.com

REXBURG- Wind. Snow. Cold. Hits sting a little more. Eyes strain to see. Hands struggle to hold the ball. Playoff football played in snowy conditions measures a team’s toughness both mentally and physically. For the Sugar-Salem Diggers, they used it to their advantage as they defeated the Fruitland Grizzlies 48-21 to advance to the 3A state playoff semifinals.

From the start of the game, it was clear the run game would be a huge factor due to the terrible weather conditions. On their first drive, the Diggers pounded the ball all the way down the field to the two-yard line where quarterback Daniel Neal snuck it in to put his team up 7-0. The Grizzlies offense looked to counter, but the Digger defense had other plans as they forced a fumble and Josiah Bosco recovered the ball to give the Diggers great field possession. A few rushing plays later, Digger running back Carson Harris punched in a two-yard touchdown to extend the lead to two touchdowns.


