REXBURG- Wind. Snow. Cold. Hits sting a little more. Eyes strain to see. Hands struggle to hold the ball. Playoff football played in snowy conditions measures a team’s toughness both mentally and physically. For the Sugar-Salem Diggers, they used it to their advantage as they defeated the Fruitland Grizzlies 48-21 to advance to the 3A state playoff semifinals.
From the start of the game, it was clear the run game would be a huge factor due to the terrible weather conditions. On their first drive, the Diggers pounded the ball all the way down the field to the two-yard line where quarterback Daniel Neal snuck it in to put his team up 7-0. The Grizzlies offense looked to counter, but the Digger defense had other plans as they forced a fumble and Josiah Bosco recovered the ball to give the Diggers great field possession. A few rushing plays later, Digger running back Carson Harris punched in a two-yard touchdown to extend the lead to two touchdowns.
On their next drive, the Grizzlies looked to get on the scoreboard. The Digger’s defense, on the other hand, looked for more as they forced a second fumble and Bosco ran it 25 yards for the defensive touchdown to extend the Diggers lead to three touchdowns with just over three minutes remaining in the first quarter.
After the Grizzlies failed to convert on their drive, the Diggers offense continued to be effective with Neal scoring his second rushing touchdown from the 1-yard line to put the Diggers up 28-0. The Digger defense held the Fruitland offense at the 41, where the Diggers regained possession after a failed 4th down rushing attempt. From there, the Digger offensive line continued to dominate the Fruitland defensive front as Josiah Bosco winded his way in for a 27 yard rushing touchdown with 1:30 left to play in the 2nd quarter. Grizzlies quarterback Luke Barinaga looked to get things going before the end of the half, but as he threw the ball, Cach Harris came out of nowhere and intercepted the pass, running it back 23 yards for the second defensive score of the game putting the Diggers up 41-0 at the half.
“When you get two defensive touchdowns and multiple turnovers things are going to go right for you. I’m just thankful we were able to get those early in the game which set the tone going into the second quarter and the second half,” Sugar-Salem Head Coach Tyler Richins said.
The Grizzlies came out hot in the second half, scoring two touchdowns in the third quarter, both passing touchdowns from Barniga to wide receiver Theo Jackson, who had 103 receiving yards in the game. The Diggers countered with Neal throwing his only touchdown pass to Zac Dougherty to seal the game.
Neal finished the night 11 for 14 for 104 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one interception. He also led the Digger rushing attack finishing with 54 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Overall, the Diggers put up 235 rushing yards. The Grizzlies’ Barinaga went 11 for 20, throwing for 164 yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. He also had a rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Sugar-Salem will play conference foe Teton next week at a site and time to determined.
