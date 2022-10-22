Sugar salem logo
ST.ANTHONY- As the regular season came to a close Friday night, playoff seeding is critical and winning the conference will give the South Fremont Cougars or the Sugar-Salem Diggers a big advantage going into the playoffs. The Diggers brought their balanced attack to St. Anthony as they beat the South Fremont Cougars 47-19.

On their first drive of the game Cougars quarterback Bryce Johnson broke off a 17-yard run on the second play of the game. But the Diggers’ defense had other plans as Ryan Bingham sacked Johnson and forced a fumble, with the Diggers recovering the ball at their own 32-yard line. A few rushing plays later, Digger quarterback Daniel Neal ran the ball in from the 1-yard line putting his team up 7-0.

