ST.ANTHONY- As the regular season came to a close Friday night, playoff seeding is critical and winning the conference will give the South Fremont Cougars or the Sugar-Salem Diggers a big advantage going into the playoffs. The Diggers brought their balanced attack to St. Anthony as they beat the South Fremont Cougars 47-19.
On their first drive of the game Cougars quarterback Bryce Johnson broke off a 17-yard run on the second play of the game. But the Diggers’ defense had other plans as Ryan Bingham sacked Johnson and forced a fumble, with the Diggers recovering the ball at their own 32-yard line. A few rushing plays later, Digger quarterback Daniel Neal ran the ball in from the 1-yard line putting his team up 7-0.
On their next possession, the Cougars looked to even the game and get some points on the board using their passing attack. The Diggers defense again responded as Kort Summers intercepted the ball for the Diggers. The Cougars defense held the Diggers back for three downs but were unable to stop Sugar-Salem on fourth down as Neal hit Ty Hirrlinger for a 45-yard touchdown with 56 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The Diggers’ defense got its second interception of the night on the next South Fremont possession as Trevon Holman intercepted Johnson leading to another Digger score with nine seconds remaining. This time, Neal hit Tate Cutler on a 31 yard pass giving the Diggers the 20-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
South Fremont started the second quarter strong, as Hunter Hobbs scored a 15-yard rushing touchdown to cut the lead to two touchdowns. However, the Cougar defense could not stop the Diggers running game as Neal scored his second rushing touchdown from the 5-yard line. The Cougars countered with Johnson throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Preston Stoddard to cut the lead to two touchdowns again. However, Neal responded with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Ty Hirrlinger heading into halftime.
“They (Sugar-Salem) are No. 1 for a reason. They can run and pass the ball, their run defense is impressive. We had to grind every yard we got tonight," South Fremont Head Coach Chad Hill said.
Josiah Bosco sealed the Diggers victory with a kickoff return for an 88-yard touchdown.
“Anytime you can create turnovers and put defense/offense in bad situations is a good thing," Sugar-Salem Head Coach Tyler Richins said.
Neal went 8 for 11 for 150 yards and three passing touchdowns and added another three rushing touchdowns to finish off the Diggers regular season. Overall, the Diggers offensive line and running attack dominated the game putting up 246 rushing yards on the night. South Fremont’s Johnson went 12 of 23 for 184 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Sugar Salem (8-0) will have a bye in the state playoffs, while South Fremont (6-3) will wait to see where they play next Friday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.