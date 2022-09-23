SUGAR CITY- When sports and community come together to see their team for homecoming, the home team’s mindset is to get the win and celebrate with loved ones and their peers. For the Sugar-Salem Diggers, it was that and much more on Friday night as the Diggers were able to shut out the Marsh Valley Eagles 63-0.
The tone was set early by the Sugar-Salem defense which was able to get to Eagles quarterback Bradley Belnap, including the first sack in the first quarter by Digger defensive lineman Ryan Bingham. After the Diggers took the ball, they drove all the way to the 3-yard line where Tanner Hawkes rushed it in for the score. That was just the start of a great night for the Digger players and their fans. The Diggers defense continued its pressure as Kort Summers also joined in sacking Belnap and continued to give the Digger offense an opportunity to score. Later, Diggers quarterback Daniel Neal threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Ty Hirrlinger to extend it to 14-0.
Hirrlinger was not only active as a wide receiver, on defense he picked off Belnap twice. A few plays later, Tate Cutler scored on a 8-yard rushing touchdown to extend the lead to 21-0. The Eagles tried to counter but again the Diggers defense stood its ground.
“Our defense is tough, gritty and physical…. I am very happy how our secondary played tonight, great in coverage”, Diggers head coach Tyler Richins said of the defensive effort.
Carson Harris, who rushed for 121 yards, joined in the scoring in the second quarter to extend the lead to four touchdowns. Harris ended up rushing for another touchdown in the third quarter. Belnap tried his best to keep the Eagles going, but struggled all night against a tough Digger secondary that limited him to 91 yards passing on 8 of 25 completions.
Neal ended up throwing for 268 yards and three touchdowns with the third one finding the hands of Ammon Lee in the third quarter. Neal also rushed for a touchdown. After that score, both teams pulled their starters and put their backups on the field. Luke Aldrich scored the last touchdown of the game.
For the Diggers (5-0), this win is important as they shut down Marsh Valley (1-4), who just last week scored 53 points in its win vs Kimberly. Also, winning homecoming was something the team had in mind after their tough homecoming defeat last year.
“It feels great, love this community… losing last year has been driving us the whole time, (we) had to redeem ourselves and be ready for this game,” Neal said.
Sugar-Salem's next game is Friday at home against Layon Christian (Utah) at 7 p.m.