Sugar-Salem running back Tanner Hawkes runs by Ezra Godfrey from Marsh Valley for a touchdown in Friday's game.

 By SCOTT KIRTLEY prsports@postregister.com

SUGAR CITY- When sports and community come together to see their team for homecoming, the home team’s mindset is to get the win and celebrate with loved ones and their peers. For the Sugar-Salem Diggers, it was that and much more on Friday night as the Diggers were able to shut out the Marsh Valley Eagles 63-0.

The tone was set early by the Sugar-Salem defense which was able to get to Eagles quarterback Bradley Belnap, including the first sack in the first quarter by Digger defensive lineman Ryan Bingham. After the Diggers took the ball, they drove all the way to the 3-yard line where Tanner Hawkes rushed it in for the score. That was just the start of a great night for the Digger players and their fans. The Diggers defense continued its pressure as Kort Summers also joined in sacking Belnap and continued to give the Digger offense an opportunity to score. Later, Diggers quarterback Daniel Neal threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Ty Hirrlinger to extend it to 14-0.

