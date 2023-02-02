featured HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sugar-Salem's Hirrlinger signs with Idaho ALLAN STEELE asteele@postregister.com Feb 2, 2023 Feb 2, 2023 Updated 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sugar-Salem's Ty Hirrlinger and teammates and friends celebrate his signing on Wednesday. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sugar-Salem's Ty Hirrlinger signed to play football at the University of Idaho.Hirrlinger was a two-way standout for the state champion Diggers, earning all-state honors as a receiver and defensive back.He said Idaho was one of the first schools to show interest and he met coaches and went to a camp and took a recruiting visit to the Moscow campus."The last couple of weeks were pretty stressful," Hirrlinger said of finally making a decision.Hirrlinger said he expects to play defensive back for Idaho, which was the position he preferred despite being on of the area's top receiving threats.He also plans to major in finance. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now INL operator leads largest United Way campaign in Idaho Gun malfunction reportedly stopped bar fight from turning into shooting Idaho House recommends Medicaid expansion stay, but with concerns JustServe group prepares to spread love to thousands of local seniors Tetonia-area family's dog killed by mountain lion Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
