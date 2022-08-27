The debut of the new artificial turf field at Ravsten Stadium Friday was delayed 30 minutes when Mother Nature blew some heavy thunderstorms through Idaho Falls about two hours prior to kick-off.
But when Idaho Falls and Thunder Ridge finally took the field the action did not disappoint the large crowd.
The Tigers who open their 2022 season Friday night, built an 15-0 lead heading late in the second quarter. But a touchdown pass from the Titans Tayvin Oswald to Porter Brizzee from five yards with 1:06 left in the half sparked a 25-0 run as Thunder Ridge spoiled the new turf with a 25-15 win.
“We had to reset and simplify a lot of things with our kids,” Titans coach Michael Berger said. “We had some sloppy play early in the game and made some mental mistakes. We needed to build confidence in our kids. And they responded.”
After falling behind 3-0 after one quarter, the Titans had a hard time stopping the Tiger running attack of Colton Lyda has he ran for a 32-yard touchdown less than two minutes into the second quarter.
After a Titans three and out, Lyda scored again, this time the from eight yards out to build the lead to 15-0.
The Oswald to Brizzee cut the Tiger lead to 15-7, but also was the switch Thunder Ridge needed for the rest of the game.
“I thought we did a lot of good things in the first half,” Tigers coach Marty Duffin said. “We moved the ball, played good defense and felt pretty good.”
The second half was not the same story for the Tigers.
Thunder Ridge took the second half kick on an over four minute drive capped off by an Oswald to Hudson Harker 15-yard touchdown pass. After a two-point conversion pass the game was tied at 15-15.
Then the Titan defense took over hold the Tigers scoreless the entire half.
“I was so proud of our defense,” Berger said. “We got after them at halftime and they picked it up. I’s proud of how they responded.”
Oswald finished the night 17-of-28 for 263 yards and three touchdowns. Brizzee had six catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Tiger quarterback Kale Feder was 16-of-35 for 144 yards and an interception. Lyda finished with 81 yards on 18 carries and the two touchdowns.
The victory for Thunder Ridge (1-1) was the first for Berger as head coach. The Titans host Hillcrest next Friday.