Kyle Miller Thunder Ridge

Thunder Ridge lineman Kyle Miller.

 Courtesy photo

Thunder Ridge lineman Kyle Miller was nominated and accepted into the 2023 Dream All-American Bowl taking place on Dec. 30, 2022 at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

After rigorous review from the committee, the top athletes were invited to play in the exclusive all-star game and participate in a weekend long event of developmental activities and performance on a nationwide platform. Dream All-American Bowl showcases the nation’s best senior and underclassmen athletes. Participation allows players to learn from some of the best teachers of the game, former NFL players and current college coaches.


