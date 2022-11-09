Thunder Ridge lineman Kyle Miller was nominated and accepted into the 2023 Dream All-American Bowl taking place on Dec. 30, 2022 at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.
After rigorous review from the committee, the top athletes were invited to play in the exclusive all-star game and participate in a weekend long event of developmental activities and performance on a nationwide platform. Dream All-American Bowl showcases the nation’s best senior and underclassmen athletes. Participation allows players to learn from some of the best teachers of the game, former NFL players and current college coaches.
In addition to the Bowl Game in California, the Dream All-American Weekend in Arlington, TX is the "Football Event of the Year!" The event attracts the best of the best from all football levels, including tackle and non-tackle events:
A National Combine (300 athletes)
A National Youth Combine (300 athletes)
Youth Tackle National Championship (8 teams each age group)
Flag Competition for Boys and Girls (50 teams)
High School 7v7 National Championship (32 teams)
Skills Challenge
Cheerleaders and Band Members Perform during the Bowl and at halftime
Committee leader and CEO of Dream Sports Group, Shannon Riley, says “the athletes that were selected have exemplified great leadership skills on and off the field, and have stood out as leading performers in each position. We believe that these are the next stars of the game and we want to recognize them for their outstanding achievements and help them get to the next level.”
"Kyle excels as a dominant run-blocker. He possesses tremendous power to routinely move defenders, creating massive running lanes. He also has great agility for his size, and uses it to be an effective pass-blocker. We are excited to see him display his talents in Inglewood, CA."
One-hundred-eighty student athletes from across the nation will be selected to play. Dream Sports Group congratulates him on this prestigious honor and once in a lifetime opportunity.
