South Fremont fb
Buy Now

South Fremont running back Hadley Hill is brought down by a Snake River defender in Friday's game.

 By JOHN MILLER | jmiller@postregister.com

THOMAS -- The Snake River Panthers made a bit of a statement as they celebrated homecoming Friday night with a 32-22 3A non-conference victory over the fourth-ranked and previously unbeaten South Fremont Cougars.

They can't be overlooked.

Recommended for you