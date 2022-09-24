THOMAS -- The Snake River Panthers made a bit of a statement as they celebrated homecoming Friday night with a 32-22 3A non-conference victory over the fourth-ranked and previously unbeaten South Fremont Cougars.
They can't be overlooked.
South Fremont went into the game 5-0 and has shown it can put points on the board behind the play of quarterback Bryce Johnson. Snake River entered the game at 2-1, finding some rhythm in its offense after a season-opening loss.
On Friday, Johnson struggled against the Panther defense in the first half, throwing three interceptions and fumbling once, which were big factors as Snake River built a 19-0 halftime lead.
Things looked better for South Fremont in the second half, but the hole the Cougars dug for themselves in the first half proved to be too deep.
The biggest factor offensively in the game for Snake River was the play of running back Levi Belnap, who carried the ball 31 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns, both of them in the pivotal first half.
Belnap ran hard all night, often taking on gang tackling but keeping his legs pumping for extra yardage. When he wasn't showing some power, he was showing speed.
Snake River took advantage of South Fremont turnovers on its first two touchdowns of the game. Linebacker Gary Hunter picked off a Johnson pass and Belnap's running helped set up a 19-yard scoring pass from Danny Wray to Andy Serna over his right shoulder with 4:54 left in the first quarter and Serna's extra point kick was blocked to make it 6-0.
Soon after that, Panther linebacker Ben Mathews recovered a Johnson fumble at the Cougar six yard line with Johnson facing heavy pressure. Belnap ran it in from four yards out after that, the conversion run failed, and it was 12-0 with 3:14 left in the opening period.
Snake River's defense came through again in the second quarter. South Fremont drove down to the Panther four, but the Panthers forced a fourth-and-3 at that point and blocked a Johnson pass to turn the Cougars away. After that, Belnap showed his speed on a 24-yard touchdown run and Serna's kick made it 19-0 with 4:33 on the clock, and that lead stood at the half.
South Fremont scored its first touchdown of the game with 1:35 left in the third quarter on a 10-yard run by Preston Stoddard and a Johnson conversion run made it 22-8 at the end of the period.
Snake River added a TD midway through the fourth quarter on a one-yard keeper by Wray with a Serna kick making it 29-8. But the Cougars came right back on the ensuing kickoff with Stoddard running in the return from 85 yards out. South Fremont bobbled the ball on a two-point conversion attempt and it was 29-14.
With the Panthers up 32-14 with over two and a half minutes left, Stoddard scored again on a 75-yard pass from Johnson as they caught the Snake River defense napping, adding a conversion pass from Johnson to Stoddard for the final margin.
South Fremont will have a week off before facing Teton Oct. 7. Snake River stays at home Friday for another big test against Teton.
-John Miller/Post Register
SHELLEY 28, BONNEVILLE 0: Bees senior Spencer Sewell led the Bees in rushing with seven carries for 61 yards and senior Anthem Dahlke added six carries for 23 yards.
Shelley (2-3, 2-0) has won two straight and sits atop the 4A District 6 standings.
The Russets play at Pocatello on Friday. Bonneville (1-4, 0-2) hosts Thunder Ridge.
NORTH FREMONT 60, WEST JEFFERSON 22: Carson Packer ran for 241 yards and five touchdowns as the Huskies opened Nuclear Conference play with a win.
Jed Hill and Hank Richardson each added touchdown runs and Hill tossed a scoring pass to Dax Cherry.
North Fremont (4-0, 1-0) is at Salmon on Friday. West Jefferson (2-3, 0-1) hosts Ririe.
MADISON 56, PRESTON 0: The Bobcats racked up 447 yards of offense in the non-conference matchup as Ben Dredge was an efficient 5 of 8 for 84 yards and two scores while also running for 163 yards on just eight carries and recording two touchdowns.
Austin Cottrell tallied 109 rushing yards, including a 90-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Madison (4-2, 1-0) has won three straight and hosts Hillcrest on Friday.