Coming into Friday night’s season opener against Minico, Thunder Ridge head coach Michael Berger had a lot of questions of what his team would look like on both sides of the football.
With just 13 seniors on the roster and a quarterback making his first varsity start, some bumps along the road in the game where to be expected.
Junior quarterback Ezra Moss threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns, but a couple of miscues in the fourth quarter allowed Minico to earn a 28-14 victory over the Titans.
“Overall I was happy with the effort from the kids, but what got us tonight was our inexperience,” Berger said. “We have to clean a lot of things up and move forward to next week.”
The Spartans took a 14-0 lead on a four-yard touchdown run by Preston Cranney-Sonner. Less than four minutes later quarterback Carson Wayment broke down the left side for an 80-yard touchdown run.
“That first quarter we didn’t wrap up,” Berger said. “We missed some assignments and Minico knew what they did well and kept doing it.”
Thunder Ridge got on the board when Moss found Hudson Harker with a 35-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 14-7 with 9:48 left in the first half.
Minico had three opportunities in the final 7:27 to try to add points, but the Titans defense stopped each drive on fourth down inside the 20-yard line.
“Defensively I really liked the effort,” Berger said. “We made some big stops before the half and I thought it was going to give us some momentum in the second half.”
Both offenses struggled in the third quarter with just a Cranney-Sonner one-yard touchdown being the only score.
“We had a tough time sustaining drives offensively,” Berger said. “We missed some open receivers and some blocks down field. But we are happy to have some film to watch and things to improve on for Idaho Falls next week.”
Moss threw his second touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter when his found an open Preston McDaniel in the back corner of the end zone with a 13-yard pass to pull the score to 20-14.
But behind the running of Cranney-Sonner who finished the night with 143 yards on 21 carries, the Spartans marched right back down the field to close out the game.
Wayment’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Hyram Garner sealed the game with 6:54 left to play.
Wayment finished the game 17-of-31 passing for 212 yards and a touchdown and added another 135 yards and a score on the ground for the Spartans.
Moss finished his first start 21-of-39 for 303 yards and a pair of scores.
Harker added nine catches for 154 yards and a touchdown.
Thunder Ridge (0-1) hosts Idaho Falls next Friday.
MINICO 28, THUNDER RIDGE 14
Minico 14 0 6 8 – 28
Thunder Ridge 0 7 0 7 –14
Scoring summary
First quarter
M – Preston Cranney-Sonner 4 run (Paxton Twiss run)
M – Carson Wayment 80 run (kick failed)
Second quarter
TR – Hudson Harker 35 pass from Ezra Moss (Nathan Olsen kick)
Third quarter
M – Cranney-Sonner 1 run (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
TR – Preston McDaniel 13 pass from Moss (Olsen kick)
M – Hyram Garner 15 pass from Wayment (Cranney-Sonner run)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Minico: Preston Cranney-Sonner 21-143-2, Carson Wayment 10-135-1, Spencer Pease 1-(-2), Hyram Garner 2-9, Manuel Nieves 5-6. Thunder Ridge: Kody Robinson 10-9, Porter Sessions 1-8, Liam Lynch 10-18, Cael Grimmett 2-8, Tanner Scoresby 1-1, Ezra Moss 2-12.
PASSING – Minico: Carson Wayment 17-31-212-1-0. Thunder Ridge: Ezra Moss 21-39-303-2-0.
RECEIVING – Minico: Hyram Garner 7-52-1, Dominik Soto 4-60, Ryker Stimpson 4-84, Preston Cranney-Sonner 1-4, Braylond Hall 1-(-1). Thunder Ridge: Kody Robinson 6-91, Hudson Harker 9-154-1, Preston McDaniel 3-34-1, Tanner Scoresby 2-16, Liam Lynch 1-8.
