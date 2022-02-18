EAGLE —Sugar-Salem is headed to the state title game for the fifth time in six years after topping Parma 43-32 in the state semifinals.
The Diggers outscored the Panthers in each quarter scoring between 12 and 10 points in each while allowing between nine and seven in each.
“Our goal this season is to win every quarter and that’s just something that we’ve really tried to focus on,” Dayley said. “We go into every quarter like it’s 0-0 and our goal is just to win that quarter. Tonight’s the first time that we’ve done it (against an elite team) all year.”
Sugar-Salem center Natalyah Nead battled foul trouble all night for the second-straight night and fouled out in the fourth quarter when she had totaled just over 17 minutes of play.
“Natalyah Nead’s a huge part of our team and was in foul trouble the whole game and that hurt us,” Sugar-Salem head coach Crystal Dayley said. “She’s a player that we’re just better when she’s on the floor and she spent a lot of time on the bench tonight. That affected us a little bit but, I thought we played a good game overall.”
The Diggers have seven or eight players in their rotation leaving them vulnerable to the problems foul trouble causes. But it hadn’t hurt them until the state tournament.
The game was such a physical game that a Parma player even lost a tooth in the third quarter. But, the two teams combined for only 17 free throws.
“It was weird because they let everyone play physical but her,” Dayley said. “So everyone else is getting away with everything—. She’s a big, strong kid, she’s the strongest player I’ve ever coached. I think because of that she draws attention from the refs.”
Harris stepped in to play minutes at the center spot for the second straight game. She shot 4/4 from the field and 3/3 from the line to lead the Diggers with 12 points and 5 rebounds.
“Hailey Harris played a heck of a game,” Dayley said. “She had some huge rebounds tonight. She’s had to play with Natalyah in foul trouble, she’s played had to play 60 minutes the last two nights. She hasn’t had to do that all year. She’s played with a lot of heart. She came up big for us tonight.”
Katie Miller grabbed eight rebounds and nabbed a block playing a bit of power forward.
The Diggers held Parma guard Austyn Harris to, who averages 15.7 points per game, to five points only allowing her to attempt six field goals.
“I would argue that we’re the best defensive team (in the state),” Dayley said. “I don’t think anyone plays the zone as well as we do and I thought we did a great job shutting them down. I think Austin Harris is one of the best players in the state and we held her to two points in the first half, which I don’t think anyone’s done.”
Sugar-Salem will face off with district VI rival Teton in the state finals at 3:50 Saturday but it’s a loss to a different team that could fuel the Diggers tomorrow.
“I don’t think we’ve ever been hungrier, almost every kid on this team—my original seven were part of the double overtime loss to Timberlake (2020, round 1). “Every single one of those girls, other than my freshmen, were part of our loss to Timberlake last year. We’ve had this goal on our mind since we walked out of the Idaho center last year. We wanted to be back and they’ve worked super hard to get there. They’re focused and ready and we want to win it.”