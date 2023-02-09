Blackfoot girls basketball team celebrating second straight district title

Blackfoot players celebrate their second straight district title at Shelley on Thursday night. 

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

SHELLEY- Down by three with four seconds to tie the game in Thursday's 4A District 6 tournament final, the Shelley Russets looked to dribble down the court to get a good look to tie the game, but the shot attempt from half court came up short. As the buzzer sounded, the Blackfoot Broncos players and fans celebrated a 58-55 win and a district title for the second straight year.

The Broncos were led by Marlee Pieper, who scored 25 points, including making six 3-pointers in the game. Riley Layton added 18 points and Esperanza Vergara scored 12 points. The Broncos' largest lead in the game was 16 points with five minutes left in the game.


