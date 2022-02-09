Butte County's logo is the Jolly Roger with its skull and crossbones.
Unfortunately for the Pirates, they've been the one's pillaged when in comes to their district tournament, having lost three straight years to Grace.
The Pirates, led by a core group of six seniors, finally broke through on Wednesday, topping Grace 32-28 to win the 1AD1 District 5-6 title and automatic berth to the state tournament.
“I think their maturity got them there,” Butte County head coach Carla Hansen said. “We didn’t have as many turnovers as we’ve had in the past district games. We still had a little bit of bobbles there at the end, but we fought through that.”
The Pirates led from start to finish, but Grace kept the score within a couple of possessions for most of the game.
Grace’s recent success of consecutive district title run, including a state title last year, didn't bother Butte County as the Pirates improved to 21-0 this season. Grace is one of only two of Butte County's opponents this season who finished within 15 points of the undefeated team—and they’ve done so four times.
Two of those games, the Pirates won by 13 or more points.
Recently, Grace changed up its offense by flooding the key with three offensive players running through. Butte County has practiced for the new offensive strategy but it still tested its defense Wednesday.
“We had to make a lot of changes in practice,” senior forward Anna Knight said. “They’re a good team, they have a good offense and they know how to work our defense. So we had to make a lot of changes in practice. We worked a lot of those shifts and we talked a lot on the floor.”
Hansen joked that she wasn’t sure she liked the tight games that have become rare for the Pirates this season.
“It’s good when you win,” Hansen said. “I can’t say that coaching over there was that much exciting fun. I don’t mind it when it’s a blowout. But, we’ve never had a blowout with Grace. They’re a good competitor with us.”
Hansen said the close games provide good experience even if they are stress filled.
“It’s good to play under pressure because you know the state games will probably all be pretty close,” Hansen said.
Knight led the Pirates with 12 points and Kiya McAffee added 10 points.
“Any given night, we can count on any of those girls to score,” Hansen said. “But, usually Anna, Kiya or Syvannah (Bird). They’re always in double digits.”
Knight gave credit to her teammates for her prolific night.
“My team was just getting me open,” Knight said. “I was there and I was able to deliver. They’re good passers. I happened to be in the right place at the right time. They made it easy for me. I didn’t have to do much.”
Knight said the group of six seniors owe their success to years of playing on the same team.
“We’ve been playing together since the sixth grade and even before that,” Knight said. “We won districts in middle school. And with Syvannah coming in (this year), she’s an awesome player. We just know each other really well and we've been together for a long time. They’re a fun group to play with.”
Butte County takes the top record into the 1AD1 state tournament beginning a week from Thursday. No other team has lost fewer than three games.