Mackay Leadore

Leadore’s McKenzie Mackay drives to the basket against Dietrich Thursday evening in 1ADII state tournament.

 STEVE CONNER prsports@postregister.com

NAMPA- Making adjustments in the second half can make or break a team, especially in state games. The Dietrich Blue Devils used their strengths to defeat the Leadore Mustangs 63-49 Thursday to move on to the state 1AD2 semifinals.

Both teams were going back and forth in the first two quarters with the Mustangs using their inside game and the Blue Devils using a balanced attack. By the third quarter, the Blue Devils opened their game plan to seal the victory.


