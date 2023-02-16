NAMPA- Making adjustments in the second half can make or break a team, especially in state games. The Dietrich Blue Devils used their strengths to defeat the Leadore Mustangs 63-49 Thursday to move on to the state 1AD2 semifinals.
Both teams were going back and forth in the first two quarters with the Mustangs using their inside game and the Blue Devils using a balanced attack. By the third quarter, the Blue Devils opened their game plan to seal the victory.
The Mustangs tried to cut the lead down to single digits. However, the Blue Devils 3-point game sealed the victory.
“The biggest thing is that they (Dietrich) spread us out super thin,” Mustangs head coach Janet Proulx said. “That team was more of faster, more of perimeter game.”
Despite the loss, Proulx praised the effort of both Lexie Bird and Mackay in their effort to create for themselves and their teammates.
“The size of Lexi Bird was what really helped us on the inside. Mackenzie’s ability to draw defenders off because she can shoot from the outside and attack was a huge factor,” Proulx said.
Mackay led the Mustangs with 20 points. Lexi Bird added 15 points, and Sadie Bird added 12 points.
Hailey Astle led all scorers with 21 points. Aleigha Robertson scored 20 points, including hitting four 3-pointers, all four in the second half.
Leadore will play the loser between Deary and Clark Fork Friday at 7 p.m. in Nampa High School for a spot in the consolation final.
