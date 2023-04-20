featured HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Idaho Falls' Duffin signs with Lane CC ALLAN STEELE asteele@postregister.com Apr 20, 2023 Apr 20, 2023 Updated 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lillee Duffin at her letter of intent signing. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Idaho Falls’ Lillee Duffin is headed to the Pacific Northwest to play college basketball.Duffin signed this week with Lane Community College in Eugene, OR.After visiting a few schools up north, Duffin said the trip to Lane really stood out.“I’ve been playing since I was 5,” she said. “All throughout high school I was thinking about (playing in college). Junior year I got excited and knew I wanted to play.”Duffin, a post player, said she plans to study elementary education. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Employee at Idaho Falls assisted living company arrested for rape of patient FIRE RAGING AT HIGHLAND HIGH SCHOOL: Firefighters trying to save as much of school as they can as flames gut building Collapsing roofs, broken toilets, flooded classrooms: Inside the worst-funded schools in America Bartausky, Norine Moffat Paige Anne roars back in surprise 'Idol' performance Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
