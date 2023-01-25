ASHTON- Improving season to season has and will always be the goal of a team going into the new basketball season. Whether it's player development or total wins, each team no matter the circumstance works to reach its goals and go beyond what they can push and strive for.
The North Fremont girls' basketball team has reached that goal with its sights set on going back to state and have a different result thanks to a 16-3 record and a second-place spot in the 2A District 6 standings.
The Huskies enter next week's district tournament as the No. 2 seed behind Ririe and will host Firth or West Jefferson on Tuesday.
“Taking Melba to the wire in state (last year) got us excited for this year, we brought a lot of kids back and we brought in experience and mixed in some young kids," Huskies head coach Ben Lenz said.
One of the players that has led the Huskies is senior guard Hallie Orme. Orme is averaging eight points per game and has brought leadership and experience on the court. Another player that has made an impact for the Huskies has been Josie Richardson. The sophomore forward leads the team in scoring with 11 points per game and rebounding with seven. Richardson has also been added to the post position, something the Huskies will look utilize in the district tournament.
“We have a solid eight kids that throughout the year built off last year’s success and I think the kids really responded to each game and playing at a level that is competitive and find ways to win a lot of close ball games," Lenz said.
With the record they have, Lenz knows that they are still ways they can improve and know that if they want to win their district tournament, they will have to go through Ririe, which won both matchups during the regular season.
“We are playing with a lot of confidence. The kids are starting to shoot the ball. A lot of teams are zoning us so we are going to have to loosen them up by making some outside shots," Lenz said.
“We got to get better in our half court execution, whether it is against zone or man, and being sound fundamentally with rebounding and the simple things that you can overlook real easy and will come into the picture,” Lenz said.
The Huskies conclude the regular season Friday with a game at Salmon.
