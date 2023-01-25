ASHTON- Improving season to season has and will always be the goal of a team going into the new basketball season. Whether it's player development or total wins, each team no matter the circumstance works to reach its goals and go beyond what they can push and strive for.

The North Fremont girls' basketball team has reached that goal with its sights set on going back to state and have a different result thanks to a 16-3 record and a second-place spot in the 2A District 6 standings. 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.