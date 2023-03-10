featured HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nuclear All-Conference list Mar 10, 2023 Mar 10, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ririe’s Brianna Scott By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Girls Basketball Nuclear All-ConferencePlayer of the Year: Brianna Scott, senior, RirieCoach of the Year: Jake Landon, RirieFIRST TEAM: Madi Andreasen, senior, Ririe; Daytona Folkman, junior, Firth; Halli Orme, senior, North Fremont; Josie Richardson, sophomore, North Fremont; Emrie Lenz, junior, North Fremont.SECOND TEAM: Emrey Guthrie, junior, Firth; Jordyn Torgerson, senior, West Jefferson; Rylee Nielson, senior, Firth; Bridget Leslie, junior, Firth; Alyssa Hill, junior, North Fremont.THIRD TEAM: Sedona Cannon, senior, Salmon; Maggie Barrientos, sophomore, West Jefferson; Audrey Parkinson, senior, Ririe; Kennidee Anderson, senior, Ririe; Piper Clayson, junior, Firth; Macie Mecham, junior, Firth. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Over and out, 590 KID is off the air amid property conflict Idaho Falls man arrested for fleeing traffic stop, nearly ran over officer Opinion: Taking a look at outside influence on Idaho politics Students soar to Neverland in 41st annual D91 musical, 'Peter Pan' New atmospheric river storm pushes into California Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.