TEAMS TO WATCH
THUNDER RIDGE
Last season, the Titans won their conference and were ready to make a run for the 5A state title only to lose their first game to Rigby at the state tournament. Although the Titans won the consolation trophy, their hunger to win state started after the Rigby loss. “Our players feel and understand the situation and do not want to have the same feeling that we had last year,” Thunder Ridge coach Jeremy Spencer said. The Titans return their stars and leaders Aspen Caldwell and Marley Spencer, who both signed with Idaho and Montana Western, respectively, last week. The team will also have five seniors returning. Look for Kennedy Stenquist to also make an impact as she was the team’s second leading rebounder.
RIGBY
Upsetting their conference opponent in the first game of state can have a team believe they can go farther in the playoffs. For the Trojans, that is exactly what happened as they not only defeated Thunder Ridge, they also made it to the semifinals. The Trojans are also motivated for another season and another run for state. The Trojans return All-Area Player of the Year Kambree Barber, who will look to carry the Trojans to another strong season. Barber will have help with point guard Kylie Dansie and Mylee Graham, who will also share the load in the post with Barber. “We are motivated and excited for this year and we look to be an exciting team to watch,” Rigby coach Todd Barber said.
SKYLINE
Playing in arguably the toughest conference in the state can either discourage a team to compete at its best or use it as experience for when the games get tough in the postseason.
For the Grizzlies, they chose to use the conference games as experience and make their run all the way to the state title game, which included an upset win vs. Blackfoot in the semifinals. “The team believes we can be the best team in Idaho”, Skyline coach Ty Keck said on the team’s potential for the season. The Grizzlies return All-Area first teamer Shay Shippen, who had a tremendous freshman season and will look to carry that momentum to this season. Other impact players include Amy Baczuk who can make passes being a post player a Kysa Shippen will also be returning as their sharp-shooter.
BLACKFOOT
Winning the district title, being the top overall seed in the 4A state playoffs, defending state champion, and then losing in the semifinals to a conference opponent can sting for a bit. But it can also motivate players to fuel them for the next season. For the Broncos, it has become more to motivate and play better each game. Blackfoot returns Riley Layton and Marlee Pieper, who will look to take the roles that Kianna Wright and Hadley Humpherys had last year. But the pair of Layton and Pieper will not be alone, as Esperanza Vergara and Kendylan Anderson will return as their floor generals, along with Megan Evans who will bring the energy on both sides of the ball. Their calling card to look for will be as Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum said will be “To improve on defense each game.”
SUGAR-SALEM
Winning back-to-back championships is never easy in any sport at any level. The Diggers will look to defend their 3A championship crown this season. The team returns All-Area second team Kennedy Gillette along with starting point guard Meg Fillmore and Meeka Mead. Although this will be the first year that the team will not have height, Sugar-Salem coach Crystal Dayley will count on quickness to be a key to the season success along with new players being ready to contribute.
BUTTE COUNTY
It is never easy to replace a legend in the Pirates basketball program, that is will happen as Richard Hansen takes over for Carla Hansen, who announced her retirement this past season.
“She brought toughness to the program and the girls along with winning two state titles. I hope to carry that torch”, Richard Hansen said. The toughness identity on the court will be the same but the Pirates will have to do it without 1AD1 Player of the Year Kiya McAffee and second team All-area Anna Knight, three starters, and their sixth man, who all graduated. But the Pirates will look to use an eight-player rotation that will include Tavie Rogers and Brinlee King.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Aspen Caldwell (Thunder Ridge): An all-area firts-team member last season and University of Idaho signee, Caldwell will look to lead the Titans not just in scoring, but also lead them for another opportunity at the state title.
Kambree Barber (Rigby): The All-area Player of the Year last year is motivated to lead the Trojans to another season along another opportunity at state after their run to the semifinals. Barber averaged 18.2 points per game along with 13.1 rebounds. Look for Barber to continue getting double-doubles throughout the season.
Shay Shippen (Skyline): After a stellar freshman year in which she averaged 21.1 points per game, and helped lead the Grizzlies to the state championship game, teams will have film to be able to scout Shippen and her playing style. However, Shippen is prepared for what opponents will throw at her and is motivated for another strong season.
Kennedy Gillette (Sugar-Salem): After leading the Diggers to the 3A state title, the All-Area second team member will look to lead her team to another run to repeating as state champions. Gillette, the College of Southern Idaho commit, will also have opportunities to showcase her talent against great competition in the area facing Skyline twice in the regular season.
GAMES TO WATCH
11/18- Rigby vs. Thunder Ridge
11/26- Thunder Ridge vs Rigby
11/4 — Blackfoot vs Skyline
11/20- Skyline vs Blackfoot
12/3- Sugar-Salem vs Skyline
12-16- Skyline vs Sugar-Salem
1/11- Sugar-Salem vs Teton
2/11 — District tournament championships
2/16-18 — State tournaments
