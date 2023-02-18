It was another captivating state tournament for area girls basketball teams this past week, with five of the eight teams returning home with trophies.
Here's a recap of the action.
5A
Both Rigby and Thunder Ridge lost in the first round, but met up in the consolation round where Rigby continued its hot hand over its district foe and defeated the Titans 59-51.
The Trojans’ Kambree Barber scored 36 points and grabbed 17 rebounds and also had a team-high four assists in the win.
Rigby earned the consolation title with 45-28 win over Owyhee. Barber scored 13 points and added 16 rebounds and Mylee Graham had 12 points for the Trojans.
4A
Shelley advanced to the 4A championship game for the first time, but came up short against Sandpoint, 69-65.
"It's means a lot to bring (a trophy) back to our community and we're grateful for all the support we've had and all the hard work we've put in," junior Brinley Cannon said. "It wasn't the outcome we wanted, but it's a great learning experience and we'll be back here next year."
Cannon finished with 27 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks. Mia Williams, a sophomore, scored 12 points and Kaci Lang, a junior, added 11 points for the Russets.
Blackfoot, which was seeded second in the 4A bracket, lost 51-45 to No. 7 Columbia and 50-39 to No. 6 Minico.
3A
In what could be a budding rivalry, Teton beat Sugar-Salem for third place in 3A.
In a rematch of last year's title game, the Timberwolves defeated the defending champs and perineal 3A power 64-62.
Sugar-Salem had beaten Teton all five meetings this year leading up to the state tournament.
“It feels awesome," Timberwolves forward Reese Kunz said. "It's such a great feeling beating Sugar, but getting to this point in our game, it is pretty awesome."
2A
Ririe needed a buzzer beater to claim a trophy and the Bulldogs got it as Makinley Bond's putback in the closing seconds propelled the Bulldogs to this year's consolation title with a 51-49 win over Grangeville.
Brianna Scott tallied 19 points and 12 rebounds for Ririe and Madi Andreasen added 12 points in the game.
1AD2
Leadore lost its opening game to Dietrich, but handled Clark Fork 60-39 to advance to the consolation final.
Kendrick, the No. 3 seed proved too much, downing Leadore 59-35.
The Tigers scored 20 points in the first quarter and never looked back against the Mustangs.
Sadie Bird had nine points and 17 rebounds and Mackenzie Mackay led the team with 14 points and three assists for Leadore.
NOTEWORTHY
Looking ahead to 2024, District 6 teams have some firepower returning.
With Brinley Cannon leading the Russets to the 4A state finals, next season will feature some of the top returning players. The Russets also have Mia Williams returning.
Skyline’s Shay Shippen will look to lead the Grizzlies back to the state tournament and Blackfoot’s Marlee Pieper will look to lead the Broncos to another trophy after missing out this season.
In 5A, Rigby returns Kambree Barber and Mylee Graham.
In 3A, Reese Kunz is just one of five starters returning for Teton, while Sugar-Salem has several underclassmen looking to fill the shoes of leading scorer Kennedy Gillette.
