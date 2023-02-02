As the final buzzer sounded Thursday night a load roar came from the far end of the Thunder Ridge gymnasium.
But the roar was not for the home team.
Rigby played stellar defense all night long and handed the Titans their first loss of the season 53-48 in the 5A District 5-6 tournament.
“We knew it was going to come down to defense,” Trojans head coach Todd Barber said. “Thunder has some great shooters, but we had to find ways to contest shots. The girls did that tonight.”
Rigby trailed 21-14 after the first quarter. But over the next two periods they would outscore the Titans 26-14 allowing just seven points in each of the second and third quarters.
“We had open looks, a lot of them, and they just didn’t fall,” Titans head coach Jeremy Spencer said. “Even late in the game that last shot by Kennedy (Stenquist) looked like it went through the net and came back out. It was just one of those nights.”
The Titans trailed 40-35 entering the final quarter and quickly tied the game on a three-pointer form Aubrey Johnson and a steal and layup from Stenquist.
The teams traded baskets the remainder of the quarter until Stenquist’s 3-point attempt rattled out and Trojans finished off the game from the foul line.
“It’s tough to play a team like Thunder three times and not show them something they hadn’t seen from us,” Barber said. “Tonight we tried to contest everything, jump passing lanes and just be scrappy. Tonight it worked.”
Rigby held Aspen Caldwell and Carly Stenquist to a combined eight points on the night.
“They did a good job forcing us to move the ball,” Spencer said. “We got the looks we wanted pretty often, but we had a hard time getting to the basket, and that’s where their size played a factor.”
Kambree Barber led the Trojans (19-4) with a game-high 21 points. Kylie Dansie and Mylee Graham each added 11.
Kennedy Stenquist led the Titans (22-1) with 20 points. Marley Spencer added eight.
“We have never talked about having an undefeated season,” Spencer said. “So yes we lost tonight, but our mindset as always been on the next game. Sure our road is a little tougher since we play again on Saturday, but that’s how it is. On to the next one.”
Thunder Ridge will now play in an elimination game at home on Saturday against Madison. That game begins at 7 p.m.
Rigby will host the district championship game on Tuesday against the winner of Saturday night’s contest.
