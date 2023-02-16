NAMPA -- Rigby still has a chance to earn a trophy at the 5A state tournament, but that didn't make the ending of Thursday's tournament opener against Timberline any easier to take.

The Trojans, seeded third, finished strong in the first half, but the Wolves pulled away in the second half on the way to a 59-53 victory.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.