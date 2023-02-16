NAMPA -- Rigby still has a chance to earn a trophy at the 5A state tournament, but that didn't make the ending of Thursday's tournament opener against Timberline any easier to take.
The Trojans, seeded third, finished strong in the first half, but the Wolves pulled away in the second half on the way to a 59-53 victory.
The score was closer than the stat sheet would indicate. Timberlake shot 67% percent in the second half and paraded to the free-throw line 17 times, knocking down 15. The Wolves shot 53% for the game and 87% from the line.
Even so, Rigby kept within reach despite shooting just 35% for the game and struggling from the free-throw line.
"We had a couple of mental lapses on defense," Rigby coach Todd Barber said. "They got good looks and some open shots."
Timberline (21-5) took a 40-37 advantage into the fourth quarter and immediately extended its lead, forcing a timeout by Rigby. The Trojans pulled within 45-43 on a basket by Kambree Barber, but would get no closer as Timberline was clutch from the line down the stretch.
"I felt we could make a run at it," Todd Barber said of overcoming the second-half deficit.
Kambree Barber finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds and Mylee Graham added 15 points.
The Trojans (20-5) will face district foe Thunder Ridge in the consolation round Friday at 5 p.m. at Timberline High. Rigby handed Thunder Ridge its only two losses prior to Thursday. The Titans, seeded second, lost to Rocky Mountain in overtime on Thursday.
