Rigby Girls Basketball

Rigby Head Coach Todd Barber talks with his team during a timeout in Tuesday's game at Skyline.

 By ALAN PINA apina@postregister.com

Two of the top teams in their respective divisions were looking to prove that last season was no fluke as Rigby traveled to Skyline for a nonconference matchup. However, it was the Trojans who imposed their will in the second half to get the victory over the Skyline 71-35, to remain unbeaten.

The game also featured two of the top players and All-Area team members from last year in Kambree Barber for the Trojans and Shay Shippen for the Grizzlies. But the game belonged to Kylie Dansie, who led all scorers with 24 points. Barber joined in the scoring for the Trojans with 11 points. The Trojans got help from the bench thanks to Kinzley Larsen, who added 13 points, including making three 3-point baskets that opened the game up in the second half for the Trojans.


