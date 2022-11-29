Two of the top teams in their respective divisions were looking to prove that last season was no fluke as Rigby traveled to Skyline for a nonconference matchup. However, it was the Trojans who imposed their will in the second half to get the victory over the Skyline 71-35, to remain unbeaten.
The game also featured two of the top players and All-Area team members from last year in Kambree Barber for the Trojans and Shay Shippen for the Grizzlies. But the game belonged to Kylie Dansie, who led all scorers with 24 points. Barber joined in the scoring for the Trojans with 11 points. The Trojans got help from the bench thanks to Kinzley Larsen, who added 13 points, including making three 3-point baskets that opened the game up in the second half for the Trojans.
Both teams were competitive in the first half and were trying to get points on the board. By the second half of the game, the Trojans’ physical play on the defensive side of the ball was the difference as they made a 21-2 run that started at the end of the first half.
“We finally decided to flip the switch and go," Rigby Head Coach Todd Barber said. "Started to play our style of basketball. We pride ourselves in our defense, we knew that we can get up and be physical. We played some excellent defense."
For the Grizzlies, Alliya Parke, who came off the bench, lead the Grizzlies with nine points, Shay Shippen scored eight points and Kysa Shippen scored seven points. Although this loss was tough, for Grizzlies Head Coach Ty Keck it was an opportunity to play the team's style.
“We have to play 32 minutes of basketball," Keck said. "Fourteen minutes of good basketball does not win ball games ... Start focusing on what we believe the things that we win and we talk about every day."
The Trojans (6-0) will be on the road facing Centennial on Friday, while the Grizzlies (1-2) host Bonneville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
