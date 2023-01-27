RIRIE- Many will argue that it is important to get to good start to a basketball season. While that is important for a team to gain confidence, there is also the case where a bad start can be overcome with a strong finish.

That has been the case for the Ririe Bulldogs, who started the season with four victories and five losses in their first nine games which including hosting the Ririe Bulldogs Shootout. Since that time, the Bulldogs have been able to turn it around, including winning eight games in a row heading into the weekend.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.