RIRIE- Many will argue that it is important to get to good start to a basketball season. While that is important for a team to gain confidence, there is also the case where a bad start can be overcome with a strong finish.
That has been the case for the Ririe Bulldogs, who started the season with four victories and five losses in their first nine games which including hosting the Ririe Bulldogs Shootout. Since that time, the Bulldogs have been able to turn it around, including winning eight games in a row heading into the weekend.
They have also won all their six district games in the regular season, including beating North Fremont in the regular season twice, along with clinching the No. 1 seed in next week’s district tournament.
“When we talked about this before, we felt we were growing and just going in the right direction. That has continued to the point where we started to see some success from the growth we have made over the season,” Bulldogs head coach Jake Landon said.
The Bulldogs are led by Maddi Andreasen who is the team’s leading scorer averaging 12 points per game and Brianna Scott who is averaging 11 points per game. The Bulldogs also have in their arsenal Aubrey Parkinson, who has stepped up in the point guard role, and their center Makinley Bond, who missed time due to medical issues early in the season, but has been at a high level.
Growing pains early was something that some teams see as desperate or even discouraging. But for Landon and the Bulldogs (14-6), it was positive and could help them in both district and state tournaments in the coming days and weeks.
“We have grown a lot. We had some girls that had played some varsity ball. Just as the season has gotten along, gaining that experience has really been valuable for us,” Landon said.
“Our best basketball is still in front of us. As a coach when we have games where we were successful and come out on top, we watch film and see lots of things that we can improve on. I think that puts us in a ideal situation because then it keeps us working hard and hungry,” Landon said.
